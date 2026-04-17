Whittier Trust Co. Acquires 5,356 Shares of Chevron Corporation $CVX

Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX - Free Report) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 432,891 shares of the oil and gas company's stock after purchasing an additional 5,356 shares during the quarter. Chevron accounts for approximately 0.7% of Whittier Trust Co.'s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Whittier Trust Co.'s holdings in Chevron were worth $67,765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. J.M. Arbour LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at about $226,000. Iams Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Iams Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,993 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. Inman Jager Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Inman Jager Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,049 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $2,903,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. CM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. CM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,727 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Wealth Network Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 32,376 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $4,934,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.42% of the company's stock.

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Chevron Stock Up 1.7%

Chevron stock opened at $188.01 on Friday. Chevron Corporation has a twelve month low of $132.33 and a twelve month high of $214.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $192.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $168.77. The company has a market capitalization of $374.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.08. Chevron had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 7.89%. The firm had revenue of $45.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.06 EPS. The company's revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th were given a dividend of $1.78 per share. This is a boost from Chevron's previous quarterly dividend of $1.71. This represents a $7.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 17th. Chevron's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 106.91%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Bank of America lifted their price target on Chevron from $188.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Chevron from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Chevron from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $195.09.

Get Our Latest Report on CVX

Insider Activity

In other Chevron news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 272,624 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.35, for a total transaction of $51,621,354.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 31,266 shares in the company, valued at $5,920,217.10. This trade represents a 89.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Mark A. Nelson sold 139,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.92, for a total transaction of $26,233,632.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 11,337 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,130,449.04. This represents a 92.49% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 779,407 shares of company stock valued at $145,972,971. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

More Chevron News

Here are the key news stories impacting Chevron this week:

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation NYSE: CVX is an American multinational energy company engaged in virtually all aspects of the oil and gas industry. As an integrated energy firm, Chevron's core activities include upstream oil and natural gas exploration and production, midstream transportation and storage, downstream refining and marketing of fuels and lubricants, and petrochemical manufacturing through joint ventures and subsidiaries. The company markets fuels under brands such as Chevron, Texaco and Caltex and supplies a range of products and services to retail customers, industrial users and commercial fleets worldwide.

Chevron traces its corporate lineage to the early petroleum companies that eventually became Standard Oil of California and has evolved through significant mergers and restructurings, including the acquisitions of Gulf Oil and Texaco.

Further Reading

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