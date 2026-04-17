Whittier Trust Co. Acquires 8,167 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. $TMO

Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO - Free Report) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 127,685 shares of the medical research company's stock after purchasing an additional 8,167 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for 0.9% of Whittier Trust Co.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Whittier Trust Co.'s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $79,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Beacon Financial Strategies CORP acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. JPL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 126.9% during the third quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 59 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. 89.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Transactions at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 400 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $541.20, for a total value of $216,480.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 20,752 shares in the company, valued at $11,230,982.40. The trade was a 1.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 5,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $512.40, for a total transaction of $2,562,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 123,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,499,170. The trade was a 3.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TMO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $660.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. UBS Group restated a "neutral" rating and set a $615.00 price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $683.00 price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $650.00 to $625.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, DZ Bank initiated coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Friday, March 27th. They set a "buy" rating and a $610.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $631.25.

View Our Latest Analysis on TMO

Thermo Fisher Scientific Trading Down 3.0%

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $515.88 on Friday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $385.46 and a 1 year high of $643.99. The firm has a market cap of $191.71 billion, a PE ratio of 29.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $501.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $549.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The medical research company reported $6.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $6.45 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $12.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $11.95 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 15.05% and a return on equity of 16.92%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.28 EPS for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. This is a positive change from Thermo Fisher Scientific's previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. Thermo Fisher Scientific's dividend payout ratio is presently 10.60%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific NYSE: TMO is a global provider of scientific instrumentation, reagents and consumables, software, and services that support research, clinical, and industrial laboratories. The company supplies analytical instruments and laboratory equipment, life sciences reagents and kits, specialty diagnostics, and a broad range of consumables used by researchers, clinicians, and manufacturers. Its offerings also include laboratory information management and data-analysis software, as well as service solutions such as instrument maintenance, validation, and logistics that help customers run complex workflows efficiently.

Thermo Fisher operates through multiple business areas that broadly cover life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services, including contract development and manufacturing for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies.

Further Reading

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