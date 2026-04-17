Whittier Trust Co. Grows Position in Honeywell International Inc. $HON

Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON - Free Report) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 293,770 shares of the conglomerate's stock after purchasing an additional 6,635 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.'s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $60,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HON. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 19,047 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $4,302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 145.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,433 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $937,000 after purchasing an additional 2,629 shares during the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 7,920 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $1,844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC now owns 5,901 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 4,488 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Honeywell International to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Barclays decreased their price target on Honeywell International from $275.00 to $255.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded Honeywell International from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Monday. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $251.83.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on HON

Insider Buying and Selling at Honeywell International

In related news, VP Robert D. Mailloux sold 10,549 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction on Friday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.00, for a total transaction of $2,415,721.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 4,803 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,099,887. The trade was a 68.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director D Scott Davis sold 2,367 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $568,080.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 31,081 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,459,440. This represents a 7.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,190 shares of company stock valued at $4,244,287. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Honeywell International Stock Down 1.2%

Honeywell International stock opened at $229.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $181.25 and a 1-year high of $248.18. The company has a market cap of $145.35 billion, a PE ratio of 28.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.93. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $235.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $214.88.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The conglomerate reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.05. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 40.64% and a net margin of 12.74%.The firm had revenue of $10.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.47 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 27th were issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 27th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. Honeywell International's payout ratio is currently 59.57%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc is a diversified, publicly traded multinational conglomerate NASDAQ: HON that designs and manufactures a wide range of commercial and consumer products, engineering services and aerospace systems. The company operates through major business platforms that historically include Aerospace; Building Technologies; Performance Materials and Technologies; and Safety and Productivity Solutions. Its portfolio spans avionics and propulsion systems, building controls and HVAC equipment, process technologies and advanced materials, industrial automation software, and personal protective equipment and scanning solutions.

Honeywell's aerospace business supplies aircraft manufacturers and operators with engines and auxiliary power units, avionics, flight safety systems and aftermarket services.

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