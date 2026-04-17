Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Chevron Corporation $CVX

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. reduced its position in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX - Free Report) by 13.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 261,471 shares of the oil and gas company's stock after selling 40,707 shares during the period. Chevron comprises approximately 0.9% of Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.'s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.'s holdings in Chevron were worth $40,931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Chevron by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 530,598 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $80,869,000 after acquiring an additional 59,964 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in Chevron by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 432,891 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $67,765,000 after acquiring an additional 5,356 shares during the last quarter. J.M. Arbour LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at $226,000. Iams Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Chevron by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Iams Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,993 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $1,523,000 after buying an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inman Jager Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Chevron by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Inman Jager Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,049 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $2,903,000 after buying an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts: Sign Up

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Alana K. Knowles sold 2,408 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.28, for a total transaction of $441,338.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider R. Hewitt Pate sold 40,200 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.30, for a total transaction of $8,574,660.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 8,638 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,842,485.40. The trade was a 82.31% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 779,407 shares of company stock worth $145,972,971. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting Chevron

Here are the key news stories impacting Chevron this week:

Chevron Trading Up 1.7%

Shares of CVX stock opened at $188.01 on Friday. Chevron Corporation has a 1 year low of $132.33 and a 1 year high of $214.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $192.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $168.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $374.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.23, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.60.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.08. Chevron had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 7.89%. The firm had revenue of $45.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.06 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th were given a dividend of $1.78 per share. This represents a $7.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 17th. This is a positive change from Chevron's previous quarterly dividend of $1.71. Chevron's payout ratio is presently 106.91%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $206.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Melius Research upgraded shares of Chevron from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $179.00 to $242.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $194.21.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CVX

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation NYSE: CVX is an American multinational energy company engaged in virtually all aspects of the oil and gas industry. As an integrated energy firm, Chevron's core activities include upstream oil and natural gas exploration and production, midstream transportation and storage, downstream refining and marketing of fuels and lubricants, and petrochemical manufacturing through joint ventures and subsidiaries. The company markets fuels under brands such as Chevron, Texaco and Caltex and supplies a range of products and services to retail customers, industrial users and commercial fleets worldwide.

Chevron traces its corporate lineage to the early petroleum companies that eventually became Standard Oil of California and has evolved through significant mergers and restructurings, including the acquisitions of Gulf Oil and Texaco.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Chevron, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Chevron wasn't on the list.

While Chevron currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here