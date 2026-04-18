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Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Increases Stake in Invesco QQQ $QQQ

Written by MarketBeat
April 18, 2026
Invesco QQQ logo with Finance background
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Key Points

  • Whittier Trust increased its stake in Invesco QQQ by 3.1% to 63,842 shares, valued at $39.8 million, making QQQ its 24th-largest holding (~0.8% of the firm's portfolio).
  • Broad institutional activity: Several other institutions (e.g., Sovran Advisors, Fifth Third, Corepath, SK Wealth) added or opened positions, and hedge funds/other institutions own about 44.58% of QQQ.
  • QQQ snapshot: 12‑month range $427.93–$650.00, 50‑/200‑day SMAs ≈ $601.69/$610.67, and a quarterly dividend of $0.7328 ($2.93 annual, ~0.5% yield).
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by May 1st.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ - Free Report) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,842 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock after purchasing an additional 1,933 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ makes up about 0.8% of Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.'s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.'s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $39,800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sovran Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Sovran Advisors LLC now owns 18,032 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock valued at $11,212,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 109,863 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock worth $65,959,000 after purchasing an additional 2,822 shares in the last quarter. SK Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 3rd quarter worth $803,000. Corepath Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Corepath Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,723 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock worth $5,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 3rd quarter worth $507,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company's stock.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ opened at $648.85 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a 12 month low of $427.93 and a 12 month high of $650.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $601.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $610.67.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 23rd were issued a $0.7328 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 23rd. This represents a $2.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%.

Invesco QQQ News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Invesco QQQ this week:

About Invesco QQQ

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust's investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Articles

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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