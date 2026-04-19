Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Sells 15,991 Shares of Walmart Inc. $WMT

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lowered its position in Walmart Inc. (NASDAQ:WMT - Free Report) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 194,323 shares of the retailer's stock after selling 15,991 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.'s holdings in Walmart were worth $22,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WMT. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 188.1% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 11,663,172 shares of the retailer's stock worth $1,199,907,000 after buying an additional 7,614,172 shares during the period. Amundi boosted its holdings in Walmart by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Amundi now owns 23,497,921 shares of the retailer's stock worth $2,413,236,000 after buying an additional 4,004,277 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Walmart by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 435,652,710 shares of the retailer's stock worth $44,898,368,000 after buying an additional 3,835,200 shares during the period. Danske Bank A S bought a new position in Walmart in the 3rd quarter worth $294,621,000. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 1,991.9% in the 2nd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 2,549,719 shares of the retailer's stock worth $249,312,000 after buying an additional 2,427,834 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.76% of the company's stock.

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Walmart Stock Up 2.1%

Shares of NASDAQ WMT opened at $127.50 on Friday. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $125.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.66. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $91.34 and a 12-month high of $134.69.

Walmart (NASDAQ:WMT - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The retailer reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $190.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $188.37 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 21.44%. The business's revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. Walmart has set its FY 2027 guidance at 2.750-2.850 EPS and its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.610-0.610 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 11th will be given a $0.2475 dividend. This represents a $0.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 11th. Walmart's dividend payout ratio is 36.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.84, for a total value of $1,638,525.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 674,162 shares of the company's stock, valued at $84,162,384.08. This represents a 1.91% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.79, for a total transaction of $2,555,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 486,764 shares in the company, valued at $62,203,571.56. This trade represents a 3.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 263,376 shares of company stock worth $32,598,466 over the last three months. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $120.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Argus raised shares of Walmart to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $134.00 target price (up from $129.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $147.00 target price (up from $120.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walmart currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $137.64.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on WMT

More Walmart News

Here are the key news stories impacting Walmart this week:

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart is a multinational retail corporation that operates a broad portfolio of store formats and digital services. Its core business includes large-format supercenters, discount department stores, neighborhood grocery stores and a membership warehouse chain, Sam’s Club. The company’s merchandising mix covers groceries, household goods, apparel, electronics and pharmacy services, supplemented by private-label products and category-specific offerings. Walmart pairs its physical store network with online platforms and mobile applications to provide omnichannel shopping, fulfillment and delivery options for consumers and businesses.

The company was founded by Sam Walton, who opened the first store in Rogers, Arkansas in 1962; it is headquartered in Bentonville, Arkansas.

Further Reading

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