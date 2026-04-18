Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Takes $1.52 Million Position in Solstice Advanced Mat $SOLS

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Solstice Advanced Mat (NASDAQ:SOLS - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 30,502 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,517,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. bought a new position in shares of Solstice Advanced Mat during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,668,000. Aberdeen Group plc purchased a new stake in Solstice Advanced Mat during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,227,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Solstice Advanced Mat during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,796,000. Meyer Handelman Co. purchased a new stake in Solstice Advanced Mat during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,776,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Solstice Advanced Mat during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,506,000.

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Solstice Advanced Mat Trading Up 1.6%

NASDAQ:SOLS opened at $81.20 on Friday. Solstice Advanced Mat has a 12 month low of $40.43 and a 12 month high of $84.44. The business's fifty day moving average is $76.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.89 billion and a P/E ratio of 312.31.

Solstice Advanced Mat (NASDAQ:SOLS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $987.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $938.00 million. Solstice Advanced Mat has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.450-2.750 EPS.

Solstice Advanced Mat Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 24th. Solstice Advanced Mat's payout ratio is presently 115.38%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SOLS shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Solstice Advanced Mat from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, February 28th. UBS Group cut shares of Solstice Advanced Mat from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday. Mizuho set a $80.00 target price on shares of Solstice Advanced Mat in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised shares of Solstice Advanced Mat from a "sector perform" rating to an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Solstice Advanced Mat to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $67.00.

View Our Latest Report on SOLS

Solstice Advanced Mat Company Profile

Solstice Advanced Materials is a leading global specialty materials company that advances science for smarter outcomes. Solstice offers high-performance solutions that enable critical industries and applications, including refrigerants, semiconductor manufacturing, data center cooling, nuclear power, protective fibers, healthcare packaging and more.

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