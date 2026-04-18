Whittier Trust Co. Purchases Shares of 70,507 Solstice Advanced Mat $SOLS

Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Solstice Advanced Mat (NASDAQ:SOLS - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 70,507 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,506,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Solstice Advanced Mat during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,215,000. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Solstice Advanced Mat in the 4th quarter worth approximately $493,000. Aberdeen Group plc acquired a new position in Solstice Advanced Mat in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,227,000. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Solstice Advanced Mat in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,259,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Solstice Advanced Mat in the 4th quarter worth approximately $324,000.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

SOLS has been the topic of several research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Solstice Advanced Mat from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, February 28th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Solstice Advanced Mat from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Monday, February 23rd. UBS Group downgraded shares of Solstice Advanced Mat from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded shares of Solstice Advanced Mat from a "sector perform" rating to an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Solstice Advanced Mat to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $67.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Solstice Advanced Mat

Solstice Advanced Mat Trading Up 1.6%

Solstice Advanced Mat stock opened at $81.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Solstice Advanced Mat has a 12 month low of $40.43 and a 12 month high of $84.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $76.30. The stock has a market cap of $12.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 312.31.

Solstice Advanced Mat (NASDAQ:SOLS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $987.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $938.00 million. Solstice Advanced Mat has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.450-2.750 EPS.

Solstice Advanced Mat Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 24th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Solstice Advanced Mat's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 115.38%.

About Solstice Advanced Mat

Solstice Advanced Materials is a leading global specialty materials company that advances science for smarter outcomes. Solstice offers high-performance solutions that enable critical industries and applications, including refrigerants, semiconductor manufacturing, data center cooling, nuclear power, protective fibers, healthcare packaging and more.

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