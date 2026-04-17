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Whittier Trust Co. Raises Stock Holdings in Amphenol Corporation $APH

Written by MarketBeat
April 17, 2026
Amphenol logo with Computer and Technology background
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Key Points

  • Whittier Trust increased its Amphenol stake by 60.8% in Q4 to 451,494 shares (about $63.83 million), making APH its 28th largest holding and highlighting heavy institutional ownership (97.01%).
  • CEO Richard Norwitt sold 515,281 shares on Feb. 12 for roughly $75.9 million, reducing his position by 21.09% to 1,927,507 shares, signaling significant insider selling.
  • Amphenol beat Q4 estimates with $0.97 EPS and $6.44 billion revenue (up 49.1% YoY), set Q1 2026 guidance of $0.910–0.930 EPS, and carries a consensus analyst view of a “Moderate Buy” with an average target of $151.93.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in May.

Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH - Free Report) by 60.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 451,494 shares of the electronics maker's stock after acquiring an additional 170,668 shares during the period. Amphenol makes up approximately 0.7% of Whittier Trust Co.'s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Whittier Trust Co.'s holdings in Amphenol were worth $63,832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its holdings in Amphenol by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 2,067 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Amphenol by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,060 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. LOM Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in Amphenol by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. LOM Asset Management Ltd now owns 500 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Amphenol by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 2,871 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Amphenol by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 9,533 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $1,291,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. 97.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Amphenol news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 515,281 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.27, for a total value of $75,885,432.87. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,927,507 shares of the company's stock, valued at $283,863,955.89. This represents a 21.09% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amphenol Stock Performance

Shares of Amphenol stock opened at $148.53 on Friday. The stock's fifty day moving average is $137.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.13. The company has a market capitalization of $182.61 billion, a PE ratio of 44.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Amphenol Corporation has a 52 week low of $62.55 and a 52 week high of $167.04.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.19 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 35.57% and a net margin of 18.49%.Amphenol's quarterly revenue was up 49.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. Amphenol has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.910-0.930 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Amphenol Corporation will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 23rd were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 23rd. Amphenol's dividend payout ratio is 29.94%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

APH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler set a $165.00 price target on Amphenol in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Amphenol from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, April 11th. Fox Advisors restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Amphenol in a report on Friday, January 9th. Citigroup increased their price target on Amphenol from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Amphenol from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Amphenol currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $151.93.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Amphenol

About Amphenol

(Free Report)

Amphenol Corporation NYSE: APH is a leading global manufacturer of electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, and related components. The company designs, engineers and produces a broad range of products including electrical connectors, cable assemblies, fiber optic solutions, sensors, antennas and electromechanical devices used to transfer power, signal and data across complex systems. Its product portfolio spans ruggedized connectors for harsh environments to high-speed solutions for data centers and telecommunications networks.

Amphenol serves a diverse set of end markets, including automotive, broadband and telecom, data communications, mobile devices, industrial, energy, and military/aerospace.

Further Reading

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Amphenol (NYSE:APH)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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