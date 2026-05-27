William Blair Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 386,385 i3 Verticals, Inc. $IIIV

William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 386,385 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $9,733,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned approximately 1.19% of i3 Verticals as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IIIV. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in i3 Verticals by 4.9% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,619 shares of the company's stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of i3 Verticals by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 66,330 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,153,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in i3 Verticals by 65.5% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,198 shares of the company's stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of i3 Verticals by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 16,589 shares of the company's stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 923 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in i3 Verticals by 221.7% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,393 shares of the company's stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.22% of the company's stock.

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i3 Verticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IIIV opened at $20.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $558.64 million, a P/E ratio of 28.57 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. i3 Verticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.47 and a 12-month high of $33.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.39.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $57.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.51 million. i3 Verticals had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 4.19%. i3 Verticals has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.090-1.150 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that i3 Verticals, Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CRO Paul Christians sold 6,122 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.23, for a total transaction of $142,214.06. Following the sale, the executive directly owned 31,250 shares of the company's stock, valued at $725,937.50. This represents a 16.38% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory S. Daily purchased 50,000 shares of i3 Verticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.23 per share, for a total transaction of $961,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 50,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $961,500. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 60.09% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on IIIV. Weiss Ratings raised i3 Verticals from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on i3 Verticals from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on shares of i3 Verticals from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on i3 Verticals from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of i3 Verticals from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $29.83.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on IIIV

About i3 Verticals

i3 Verticals, Inc is a provider of integrated software and merchant payment processing solutions tailored for specific vertical markets across the United States. Since its founding in 2001 and headquartered in Columbia, South Carolina, the company has focused on delivering SaaS-based applications and payment services to streamline revenue collection and management workflows for its clients.

The company's product portfolio includes electronic payment processing for credit and debit card transactions, automated clearing house (ACH) transfers, online and mobile payment portals, and related risk management and compliance tools.

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