William Blair Investment Management LLC Buys New Stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts $WH

William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 279,374 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $21,109,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.37% of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 352.8% during the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,212,717 shares of the company's stock valued at $176,796,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724,091 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 77.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,755,465 shares of the company's stock valued at $140,262,000 after acquiring an additional 764,312 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,657,402 shares of the company's stock valued at $132,427,000 after acquiring an additional 140,978 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,585,935 shares of the company's stock worth $126,716,000 after buying an additional 46,459 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,324,698 shares of the company's stock worth $105,849,000 after buying an additional 31,785 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $98.00 price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $99.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $96.27.

View Our Latest Research Report on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Scott R. Strickland sold 6,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.36, for a total value of $522,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 43,639 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,506,830.04. The trade was a 12.96% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Paul F. Cash sold 19,800 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.09, for a total transaction of $1,506,582.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel directly owned 27,912 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,123,824.08. The trade was a 41.50% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 2.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $79.27 on Tuesday. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $82.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.47. The company has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.64. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a 12-month low of $69.21 and a 12-month high of $92.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.88, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $327.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $321.97 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 69.44%. The company's revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.620-4.800 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts's payout ratio is presently 69.08%.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Profile

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc NYSE: WH is a leading global hospitality company specializing in hotel franchising and management. Established in 2018 through the spin-off of Wyndham Hotel Group from Wyndham Worldwide, the company focuses on the development, marketing and distribution of hotel brands designed to meet the needs of business and leisure travelers. Its core business model centers on franchising agreements, enabling third-party hotel owners to operate under the Wyndham portfolio while accessing the company's centralized services and support.

The company's brand portfolio spans economy, midscale and upper-midscale segments, featuring well-known names such as Wyndham, Ramada, Days Inn, Super 8, Microtel Inn & Suites, and La Quinta by Wyndham.

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