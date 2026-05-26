William Blair Investment Management LLC Has $16.07 Million Stock Holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. $SHO

William Blair Investment Management LLC cut its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO - Free Report) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,797,874 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 188,421 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.95% of Sunstone Hotel Investors worth $16,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 62.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,884 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,274 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in the 2nd quarter valued at $88,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,012 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association bought a new position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in the 1st quarter valued at $120,000. Institutional investors own 99.37% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, February 28th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sunstone Hotel Investors presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $10.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on Sunstone Hotel Investors

Sunstone Hotel Investors Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of SHO stock opened at $10.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.96. Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.43 and a twelve month high of $10.74. The company has a quick ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $9.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.36.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $259.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.30 million. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a return on equity of 2.27% and a net margin of 3.84%.Sunstone Hotel Investors's quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. Sunstone Hotel Investors has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.880-0.960 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.4%. Sunstone Hotel Investors's payout ratio is currently 327.27%.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Company Profile

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc NYSE: SHO is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring, owning and asset‐managing upper‐upscale extended‐stay and premium‐branded hotel properties in the United States. The company's business model centers on generating stable, long‐term cash flows through franchise agreements and third‐party management contracts with established hotel operators.

As of the most recent reporting period, Sunstone's portfolio includes approximately 97 hotels and nearly 25,000 guest rooms across 19 states, with concentrations in major metropolitan and select high‐growth secondary markets.

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