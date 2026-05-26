William Blair Investment Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Steven Madden, Ltd. $SHOO

William Blair Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO - Free Report) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 656,999 shares of the textile maker's stock after selling 68,450 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned 0.90% of Steven Madden worth $27,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strs Ohio raised its position in Steven Madden by 993.2% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 129,000 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $4,319,000 after acquiring an additional 117,200 shares during the period. Broad Peak Investment Advisers Pte Ltd bought a new position in Steven Madden in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,348,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Steven Madden by 2.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,283,806 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $277,342,000 after acquiring an additional 200,013 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Steven Madden in the third quarter worth approximately $1,088,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in Steven Madden by 14.5% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 283,370 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $9,487,000 after acquiring an additional 35,779 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.88% of the company's stock.

Get Steven Madden alerts: Sign Up

Steven Madden Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SHOO opened at $41.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 39.93 and a beta of 1.12. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $22.26 and a 1 year high of $46.88.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The textile maker reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $653.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $646.64 million. Steven Madden had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 12.29%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. Steven Madden has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.000-2.100 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Steven Madden Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 8th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 8th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. Steven Madden's dividend payout ratio is 80.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on SHOO shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Steven Madden from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday. Williams Trading set a $48.00 price target on shares of Steven Madden in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. BTIG Research reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Steven Madden in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Steven Madden from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Steven Madden from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $43.88.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SHOO

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Arian Simone Reed sold 648 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.97, for a total value of $25,900.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 8,057 shares of the company's stock, valued at $322,038.29. This represents a 7.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Steven Madden Company Profile

Steven Madden, Inc NASDAQ: SHOO is a New York–based designer and marketer of fashion footwear, handbags and accessories. The company's product portfolio spans a range of contemporary and lifestyle brands for women, men and children, including its core Steve Madden label as well as the Madden Girl and Dolce Vita brands. In addition to footwear, the company licenses its trademarks for use on apparel, eyewear and other fashion accessories.

Steven Madden distributes its products through multiple channels, including wholesale partners, e-commerce platforms and its own brick-and-mortar retail stores.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Steven Madden, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Steven Madden wasn't on the list.

While Steven Madden currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here