William Blair Investment Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in TriNet Group, Inc. $TNET

William Blair Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET - Free Report) by 9.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 402,873 shares of the business services provider's stock after selling 42,396 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.84% of TriNet Group worth $23,822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TNET. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in TriNet Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $97,712,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in TriNet Group by 5,911,158.3% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 709,351 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $41,944,000 after purchasing an additional 709,339 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its holdings in TriNet Group by 286.6% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 468,897 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $31,365,000 after purchasing an additional 347,622 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in TriNet Group by 155.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 461,946 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $30,900,000 after purchasing an additional 281,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in TriNet Group by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,327,636 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $88,806,000 after purchasing an additional 167,599 shares during the last quarter. 96.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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TriNet Group Price Performance

Shares of TNET opened at $42.71 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.80, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. TriNet Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.60 and a 12 month high of $84.08.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 219.54% and a net margin of 3.22%.The firm's revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.99 EPS. TriNet Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.700-4.700 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

TriNet Group declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, February 12th that allows the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to buy up to 18.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company's board believes its stock is undervalued.

TriNet Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is a boost from TriNet Group's previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. TriNet Group's payout ratio is presently 34.63%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TriNet Group news, Director Brian C. Evanko purchased 5,000 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $37.70 per share, for a total transaction of $188,500.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 9,565 shares of the company's stock, valued at $360,600.50. The trade was a 109.53% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Anthony Shea Treadway sold 933 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.46, for a total value of $40,548.18. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 67,678 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,941,285.88. This trade represents a 1.36% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 40.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TNET shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on TriNet Group from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group dropped their price objective on TriNet Group from $62.00 to $48.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Zacks Research upgraded TriNet Group from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Weiss Ratings upgraded TriNet Group from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on TriNet Group from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TriNet Group has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $55.20.

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TriNet Group Company Profile

TriNet Group, Inc is a leading professional employer organization (PEO) that offers integrated human capital management solutions to small and medium-size businesses. Through a bundled suite of services, TriNet manages payroll administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, risk mitigation and federal and state compliance. Its cloud-based platform provides clients with centralized access to HR tools, analytics and streamlined workforce management capabilities.

Founded in 1988 and headquartered in Dublin, California, TriNet has grown to support thousands of organizations across the United States.

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