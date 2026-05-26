William Blair Investment Management LLC Sells 53,111 Shares of Celestica, Inc. $CLS

William Blair Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Celestica, Inc. (NYSE:CLS - Free Report) TSE: CLS by 45.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 64,285 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 53,111 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Celestica worth $19,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CLS. NewGen Equity Long Short Fund bought a new position in Celestica during the 2nd quarter valued at about $14,050,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Celestica by 7,646.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,007 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Celestica by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 78,061 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $12,197,000 after acquiring an additional 18,025 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Celestica by 385.8% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,803 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 2,226 shares during the period. Finally, HUB Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Celestica by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,181 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.38% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other Celestica news, Director Michael Max Wilson sold 4,168 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.31, for a total transaction of $1,389,236.08. Following the sale, the director owned 24,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,238,756.58. This trade represents a 14.43% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders own 1.10% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CLS shares. Rothschild & Co Redburn started coverage on shares of Celestica in a research note on Friday, May 1st. They set a "buy" rating and a $460.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Celestica from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $475.00 price objective on shares of Celestica in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $445.00 price objective on shares of Celestica in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Celestica from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Celestica currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $427.42.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CLS

Celestica Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CLS opened at $367.81 on Tuesday. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $343.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $317.06. Celestica, Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.54 and a twelve month high of $435.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.29 billion, a PE ratio of 44.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 2.09.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS - Get Free Report) TSE: CLS last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The technology company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.08. Celestica had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 36.91%. The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. Celestica has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.150-10.150 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.140-2.340 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Celestica, Inc. will post 9.5 EPS for the current year.

Celestica Company Profile

Celestica Inc is a multinational electronics manufacturing services (EMS) company that provides design, engineering, manufacturing and supply chain solutions to original equipment manufacturers across a range of industries. Headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, Celestica works with customers to develop and produce complex electronic and electro-mechanical products, integrating activities from product design and prototyping through high-volume assembly, testing and final system integration.

The company's service offering typically includes product engineering and design support, printed circuit board assembly, box-build and systems assembly, automated test and inspection, aftermarket repair and refurbishment, and end-to-end supply chain and logistics management.

See Also

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