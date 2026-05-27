William Blair Investment Management LLC Takes Position in Boston Scientific Corporation $BSX

William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 51,539 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock, valued at approximately $4,914,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Boston Scientific by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 138,249,447 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $13,497,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115,337 shares in the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC raised its position in Boston Scientific by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 2,759,657 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $263,133,000 after buying an additional 477,680 shares during the last quarter. Tounjian Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,477,000. Kepler Cheuvreux Suisse SA purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,955,000. Finally, Waycross Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,384,000. Institutional investors own 89.07% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BSX has been the subject of several analyst reports. National Bank Financial set a $115.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Monday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Boston Scientific from $87.00 to $84.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Weiss Ratings downgraded Boston Scientific from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Boston Scientific from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on Boston Scientific from $115.00 to $90.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Boston Scientific presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $92.71.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Price Performance

Shares of BSX stock opened at $57.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $85.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.62. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $61.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.54. Boston Scientific Corporation has a one year low of $52.52 and a one year high of $109.50.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.19 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 19.17% and a net margin of 17.29%.Boston Scientific's revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. Boston Scientific has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.820-0.840 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.340-3.410 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Corporation will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

Boston Scientific declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, May 18th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical equipment provider to reacquire up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company's leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Boston Scientific news, Director Edward J. Ludwig bought 3,580 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $56.68 per share, for a total transaction of $202,914.40. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 25,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,437,348.12. The trade was a 16.44% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David C. Habiger bought 2,250 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $55.92 per share, for a total transaction of $125,820.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 13,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $776,057.76. This trade represents a 19.35% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders acquired a total of 9,800 shares of company stock valued at $554,012 over the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Boston Scientific Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation NYSE: BSX is a global medical device company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products used in less-invasive medical procedures. Founded in 1979 by John Abele and Peter Nicholas, the company is headquartered in Marlborough, Massachusetts, and focuses on technologies that enable physicians to treat a wide range of cardiovascular, digestive, urologic, pulmonary and chronic pain conditions without open surgery.

Boston Scientific's activities span product development, clinical research, regulatory affairs and commercial sales.

See Also

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