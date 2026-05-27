Williamson Legacy Group LLC Cuts Stock Position in FTAI Aviation Ltd. $FTAI

Williamson Legacy Group LLC lowered its holdings in FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAI - Free Report) by 51.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,878 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 6,212 shares during the period. Williamson Legacy Group LLC's holdings in FTAI Aviation were worth $1,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in FTAI Aviation by 323.6% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 16,112 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $3,172,000 after purchasing an additional 12,308 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in FTAI Aviation by 396.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 831,414 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $138,730,000 after purchasing an additional 664,037 shares during the last quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP purchased a new position in FTAI Aviation in the third quarter worth $97,642,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in FTAI Aviation by 21.4% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 65,030 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $10,851,000 after purchasing an additional 11,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new position in FTAI Aviation in the third quarter worth $763,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.96% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

FTAI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of FTAI Aviation in a research report on Sunday, May 3rd. Zacks Research cut FTAI Aviation from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. BTIG Research upped their price target on FTAI Aviation from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Citizens Jmp upped their price target on FTAI Aviation from $230.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a "market outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $319.00 price target on shares of FTAI Aviation in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $326.88.

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FTAI Aviation Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of NASDAQ FTAI opened at $253.39 on Wednesday. FTAI Aviation Ltd. has a one year low of $108.47 and a one year high of $323.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.00, a current ratio of 5.24 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The business's fifty day moving average price is $247.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $233.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.99 billion, a PE ratio of 50.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.49.

FTAI Aviation (NASDAQ:FTAI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.61 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $830.70 million for the quarter. FTAI Aviation had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 181.43%. FTAI Aviation's revenue was up 65.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that FTAI Aviation Ltd. will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

FTAI Aviation Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. FTAI Aviation's dividend payout ratio is 31.75%.

Insider Transactions at FTAI Aviation

In related news, Director Martin Tuchman sold 67,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.99, for a total transaction of $16,334,325.00. Following the sale, the director owned 210,491 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $50,936,717.09. This represents a 24.28% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 254,260 shares of company stock worth $61,534,703. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company's stock.

FTAI Aviation Profile

FTAI Aviation NASDAQ: FTAI is a commercial aircraft leasing company that acquires, manages and leases wide-body jet aircraft to airlines globally. The company's portfolio is focused on modern, fuel-efficient Boeing models, including the 767, 777 and 787 families, which are deployed under long-term operating leases. By concentrating on in-demand wide-body assets, FTAI Aviation seeks to deliver stable cash flows through lease rentals and maintenance reserve collections while providing airlines with flexible fleet solutions.

In addition to lease origination, FTAI Aviation offers end-to-end asset management services.

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