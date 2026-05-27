Williamson Legacy Group LLC Increases Stake in Seagate Technology Holdings PLC $STX

Williamson Legacy Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:STX - Free Report) by 54.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,702 shares of the data storage provider's stock after purchasing an additional 4,105 shares during the period. Seagate Technology accounts for about 2.5% of Williamson Legacy Group LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Williamson Legacy Group LLC's holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $3,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Salomon & Ludwin LLC boosted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 124.4% in the fourth quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 92 shares of the data storage provider's stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 884.2% in the second quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 187 shares of the data storage provider's stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Avion Wealth boosted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 343.5% in the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 102 shares of the data storage provider's stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors own 92.87% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at Seagate Technology

In other news, Director Stephanie Tilenius sold 1,580 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $766.61, for a total transaction of $1,211,243.80. Following the sale, the director owned 10,664 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,175,129.04. This trade represents a 12.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Ci Lee sold 697 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $741.17, for a total value of $516,595.49. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $240,139.08. This represents a 68.27% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 142,437 shares of company stock valued at $86,093,575 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.79% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on STX shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Seagate Technology from $582.00 to $767.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. BNP Paribas Exane raised their price target on Seagate Technology from $530.00 to $860.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Research upgraded Seagate Technology from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Seagate Technology from $625.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $736.21.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology Price Performance

Shares of STX opened at $845.76 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16. Seagate Technology Holdings PLC has a 1 year low of $113.20 and a 1 year high of $862.65. The stock has a market cap of $189.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.24 and a beta of 1.98. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $583.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $420.46.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The data storage provider reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.96 billion. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 1,005.65% and a net margin of 21.60%.The company's revenue was up 44.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share. Seagate Technology has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 4.800-5.200 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Seagate Technology Holdings PLC will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Seagate Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 24th will be given a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 24th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Seagate Technology's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.08%.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology NASDAQ: STX is a global data storage company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of storage products and systems. The firm's product portfolio includes traditional hard disk drives (HDDs), solid-state drives (SSDs), hybrid storage devices and integrated storage systems aimed at enterprise, cloud, OEM and consumer markets. Seagate also provides services that support its hardware offerings, including data recovery and storage management solutions.

Seagate's products are used in a wide array of applications, from large-scale data centers and cloud infrastructure to desktop and portable consumer devices.

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