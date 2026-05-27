Williamson Legacy Group LLC Invests $1.33 Million in Nextpower Inc. $NXT

Williamson Legacy Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nextpower Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 15,256 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,329,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nextpower by 2.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,167,845 shares of the company's stock worth $1,048,279,000 after buying an additional 283,981 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Nextpower by 0.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,391,696 shares of the company's stock worth $398,932,000 after buying an additional 31,689 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Nextpower by 9.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,725,449 shares of the company's stock worth $201,656,000 after buying an additional 245,412 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Nextpower by 2.9% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,357,523 shares of the company's stock valued at $174,459,000 after purchasing an additional 67,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi boosted its position in Nextpower by 156.1% during the third quarter. Amundi now owns 2,111,628 shares of the company's stock valued at $161,600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287,071 shares during the last quarter. 67.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Nextpower Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NXT opened at $131.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $120.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.67. Nextpower Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.69 and a 52 week high of $156.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.48 billion, a PE ratio of 34.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.60.

Nextpower (NASDAQ:NXT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $880.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $826.26 million. Nextpower had a return on equity of 28.18% and a net margin of 16.46%.Nextpower has set its FY 2027 guidance at 4.210-4.590 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Nextpower Inc. will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NXT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Weiss Ratings raised Nextpower from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Nextpower from $133.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Mizuho increased their price target on Nextpower from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Loop Capital set a $135.00 price target on Nextpower in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $140.00 price target on Nextpower and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nextpower has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $136.54.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Nextpower

Insider Buying and Selling at Nextpower

In other Nextpower news, CEO Daniel S. Shugar sold 59,456 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.17, for a total value of $6,252,987.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 746,339 shares in the company, valued at $78,492,472.63. This represents a 7.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Nicholas Marco Miller sold 24,511 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.32, for a total value of $3,120,740.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 221,533 shares in the company, valued at $28,205,581.56. This represents a 9.96% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 149,000 shares of company stock worth $16,548,347 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company's stock.

Nextpower Profile

Nextpower, formerly known as Nextracker, is traded on NASDAQ under the symbol NXT and is a leading provider of advanced solar tracking solutions for utility-scale and distributed energy projects. The company specializes in the design, engineering and manufacturing of single-axis tracker systems that optimize the capture of solar energy by following the sun’s trajectory throughout the day. Nextpower’s core hardware offerings aim to enhance energy yield, reduce balance-of-system costs and simplify installation and maintenance for downstream solar developers and operators.

In addition to its tracker hardware, Nextpower provides a suite of digital software and analytics tools to maximize asset performance.

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