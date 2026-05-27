Williamson Legacy Group LLC Makes New $770,000 Investment in Teradyne, Inc. $TER

Williamson Legacy Group LLC bought a new position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 3,980 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $770,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the 4th quarter worth $426,000. Integrity Alliance LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the 4th quarter worth $230,000. Revere Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the 4th quarter worth $546,000. Atlatl Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Teradyne by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Atlatl Advisers LLC now owns 10,317 shares of the company's stock worth $1,997,000 after acquiring an additional 1,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Themes Management Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the 4th quarter worth $742,000. 99.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Activity at Teradyne

In related news, VP Ryan Driscoll sold 680 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.60, for a total transaction of $256,768.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 7,665 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,894,304. This represents a 8.15% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Shannon John Poulin sold 1,008 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.37, for a total transaction of $348,132.96. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 15,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,203,344.42. The trade was a 6.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 10,941 shares of company stock worth $3,751,992. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TER shares. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Teradyne from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Teradyne from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Teradyne from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and set a $400.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Teradyne from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $387.00 price target on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Teradyne presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $339.80.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Teradyne

Teradyne Stock Performance

Teradyne stock opened at $389.14 on Wednesday. Teradyne, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.02 and a fifty-two week high of $422.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $343.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $272.99. The company has a market capitalization of $60.92 billion, a PE ratio of 72.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.79.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Teradyne had a net margin of 22.55% and a return on equity of 31.79%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 87.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Teradyne Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. This is an increase from Teradyne's previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 21st. Teradyne's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.63%.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc is a global supplier of automatic test equipment and related services principally used to test semiconductors, wireless products and complex electronic systems. Founded in 1960, the company is headquartered in North Reading, Massachusetts, and has a long history of developing capital equipment and software that help semiconductor manufacturers, electronics OEMs and contract manufacturers validate product performance and reliability during design and production.

The company's product portfolio centers on automatic test equipment (ATE) and system-level test solutions that address chip- and board-level validation, burn-in and reliability screening.

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