Williamson Legacy Group LLC Purchases Shares of 7,934 Lam Research Corporation $LRCX

Williamson Legacy Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 7,934 shares of the semiconductor company's stock, valued at approximately $1,358,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LRCX. PMV Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Lam Research during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Stance Capital LLC bought a new position in Lam Research in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Triumph Capital Management bought a new position in Lam Research in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Lam Research in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new position in Lam Research in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.61% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on LRCX shares. Seaport Research Partners started coverage on shares of Lam Research in a report on Monday, May 4th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $175.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $265.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, UBS Group set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Lam Research in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Twenty-seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $293.46.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on LRCX

Lam Research Stock Up 5.7%

Shares of Lam Research stock opened at $322.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $258.19 and a 200 day moving average of $217.89. The firm has a market cap of $403.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.88, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.81. Lam Research Corporation has a 1 year low of $79.49 and a 1 year high of $323.98.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 30.94% and a return on equity of 66.21%. Lam Research's quarterly revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. Lam Research has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.500-1.800 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lam Research Corporation will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 17th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 17th. Lam Research's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Ava Harter sold 6,010 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.66, for a total value of $1,554,546.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 53,205 shares in the company, valued at $13,762,005.30. This trade represents a 10.15% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Neil J. Fernandes sold 18,170 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.14, for a total transaction of $4,635,893.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 66,129 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $16,872,153.06. The trade was a 21.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 120,066 shares of company stock worth $27,953,242 in the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation NASDAQ: LRCX is a global supplier of wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. Founded in 1980 by David K. Lam and headquartered in Fremont, California, the company develops and manufactures systems used in multiple stages of semiconductor device production, including thin film deposition, plasma etch, wafer cleaning and related process modules and automation.

Lam's product portfolio covers core process technologies employed by logic and memory manufacturers, with equipment designed to support advanced-node patterning, 3D NAND and other emerging device architectures.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX - Free Report).

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