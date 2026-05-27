Williamson Legacy Group LLC Sells 21,467 Shares of Bloom Energy Corporation $BE

Williamson Legacy Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BE - Free Report) by 57.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,879 shares of the company's stock after selling 21,467 shares during the quarter. Williamson Legacy Group LLC's holdings in Bloom Energy were worth $1,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BE. WPG Advisers LLC lifted its position in Bloom Energy by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. WPG Advisers LLC now owns 321 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Bloom Energy by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 320 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in Bloom Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Bloom Energy by 250.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 393 shares of the company's stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in Bloom Energy by 674.7% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,867 shares of the company's stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,626 shares in the last quarter. 77.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Bloom Energy to $267.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Bloom Energy to $254.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Bloom Energy from an "underperform" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $187.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Roth Mkm set a $225.00 target price on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Bloom Energy to $293.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bloom Energy has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $217.48.

View Our Latest Report on BE

Bloom Energy Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of BE stock opened at $302.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a current ratio of 5.03. The firm's 50-day moving average is $212.84 and its 200-day moving average is $157.16. The stock has a market cap of $86.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6,047.19 and a beta of 3.82. Bloom Energy Corporation has a 52-week low of $18.12 and a 52-week high of $322.83.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $751.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $539.94 million. Bloom Energy had a net margin of 0.25% and a return on equity of 21.05%. The business's revenue was up 130.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. Bloom Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.850-2.250 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Bloom Energy Corporation will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Bloom Energy

In other Bloom Energy news, Director Mary K. Bush sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.96, for a total value of $6,674,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 108,524 shares of the company's stock, valued at $28,971,567.04. This represents a 18.72% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Aman Joshi sold 19,944 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.85, for a total transaction of $3,088,328.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 190,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,502,176.85. This represents a 9.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 270,027 shares of company stock valued at $55,319,814 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.00% of the company's stock.

Bloom Energy Profile

Bloom Energy is a clean energy technology company that designs, manufactures and deploys solid oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. Its flagship product, the Bloom Energy Server, converts natural gas, biogas or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical reaction, offering customers a reliable, low-carbon alternative to grid power. The company also provides a suite of services that includes system installation, remote monitoring and preventative maintenance to ensure long-term performance and uptime.

Founded in 2001 by Dr.

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