Williamson Legacy Group LLC Takes $1.94 Million Position in Celestica, Inc. $CLS

Williamson Legacy Group LLC bought a new stake in Celestica, Inc. (NYSE:CLS - Free Report) TSE: CLS in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,575 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $1,944,000. Celestica comprises 1.5% of Williamson Legacy Group LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pinney & Scofield Inc. increased its position in shares of Celestica by 20.0% during the third quarter. Pinney & Scofield Inc. now owns 180 shares of the technology company's stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. LeConte Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Celestica by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. LeConte Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,001 shares of the technology company's stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Celestica by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC now owns 1,686 shares of the technology company's stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Oxinas Partners LLC grew its stake in Celestica by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Oxinas Partners LLC now owns 2,958 shares of the technology company's stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. grew its stake in Celestica by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 1,528 shares of the technology company's stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 67.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Celestica Stock Performance

Shares of CLS stock opened at $371.25 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of $345.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $317.19. Celestica, Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.54 and a 52 week high of $435.00. The company has a market cap of $42.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.89, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 2.09.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS - Get Free Report) TSE: CLS last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The technology company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.08. Celestica had a return on equity of 36.91% and a net margin of 6.95%.The company had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. Celestica's quarterly revenue was up 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Celestica has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.150-10.150 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.140-2.340 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Celestica, Inc. will post 9.5 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Celestica news, Director Michael Max Wilson sold 4,168 shares of Celestica stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.31, for a total value of $1,389,236.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 24,718 shares in the company, valued at $8,238,756.58. The trade was a 14.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CLS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Celestica from $460.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $445.00 price target on Celestica in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Celestica from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Barclays lifted their price target on Celestica from $391.00 to $441.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Celestica from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Celestica currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $427.42.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Celestica

Celestica Profile

Celestica Inc is a multinational electronics manufacturing services (EMS) company that provides design, engineering, manufacturing and supply chain solutions to original equipment manufacturers across a range of industries. Headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, Celestica works with customers to develop and produce complex electronic and electro-mechanical products, integrating activities from product design and prototyping through high-volume assembly, testing and final system integration.

The company's service offering typically includes product engineering and design support, printed circuit board assembly, box-build and systems assembly, automated test and inspection, aftermarket repair and refurbishment, and end-to-end supply chain and logistics management.

See Also

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