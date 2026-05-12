Win Advisors Inc. Takes $898,000 Position in Vertiv Holdings Co. $VRT

Win Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 5,541 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $898,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VRT. Park Place Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of Vertiv by 624.0% in the 4th quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 181 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vertiv in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vertiv in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vertiv in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vertiv in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 89.92% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Steven Reinemund sold 65,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.95, for a total value of $16,506,750.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 68,333 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $17,353,165.35. The trade was a 48.75% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David M. Cote sold 40,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.29, for a total transaction of $10,211,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman directly owned 22,258 shares in the company, valued at $5,682,244.82. This trade represents a 64.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 489,761 shares of company stock worth $123,356,815 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on VRT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Vertiv from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Vertiv from $285.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "hold" rating and issued a $260.00 price target (down from $280.00) on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Roth Mkm reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $335.00 price target on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $198.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Twenty-one investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $281.29.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Vertiv

Vertiv Price Performance

VRT opened at $367.57 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $141.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 2.09. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $284.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $220.28. Vertiv Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $99.44 and a 1 year high of $372.00.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 billion. Vertiv had a net margin of 14.37% and a return on equity of 49.90%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. Vertiv has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.370-1.430 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 6.300-6.400 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Vertiv Holdings Co. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vertiv Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th were issued a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 17th. Vertiv's payout ratio is 6.28%.

Vertiv Company Profile

Vertiv is a global provider of critical digital infrastructure and continuity solutions for data centers, communication networks and commercial and industrial environments. Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, the company designs, manufactures and services equipment and software that support power availability, thermal management and IT infrastructure management for a broad set of end markets, including hyperscale and enterprise data centers, colocation providers, telecom operators and industrial customers.

The company's product portfolio includes uninterruptible power supplies (UPS), power distribution units (PDUs), battery and DC power systems, precision cooling and thermal management equipment, racks and enclosures, and integrated modular infrastructure.

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