Winch Advisory Services LLC Sells 7,725 Shares of Oracle Corporation $ORCL

Winch Advisory Services LLC lessened its stake in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL - Free Report) by 24.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,502 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock after selling 7,725 shares during the period. Oracle comprises 1.1% of Winch Advisory Services LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Winch Advisory Services LLC's holdings in Oracle were worth $4,776,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. raised its position in Oracle by 0.7% in the third quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 5,281 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth raised its position in Oracle by 16.6% in the third quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 260 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC raised its position in Oracle by 1.3% in the third quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 3,276 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp raised its position in Oracle by 1.3% in the third quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp now owns 3,377 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. raised its position in Oracle by 1.1% in the third quarter. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. now owns 3,943 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at Oracle

In other news, CEO Clayton M. Magouyrk sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.23, for a total transaction of $1,552,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 134,030 shares of the company's stock, valued at $20,805,476.90. This represents a 6.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Stuart Levey sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.19, for a total transaction of $2,642,850.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 3,429 shares in the company, valued at $604,155.51. This trade represents a 81.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 40.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Oracle Stock Performance

NYSE ORCL opened at $194.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $559.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.92, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $157.74 and a 200-day moving average of $185.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. Oracle Corporation has a 1-year low of $134.57 and a 1-year high of $345.72.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.08. Oracle had a net margin of 25.30% and a return on equity of 62.70%. The company had revenue of $17.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. Oracle has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.960-2.000 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Oracle Corporation will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 9th. Oracle's dividend payout ratio is 35.91%.

Oracle News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Oracle this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ORCL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stephens reissued an "equal weight" rating and issued a $254.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, March 13th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Oracle from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $375.00 to $300.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $259.43.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ORCL

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.

Oracle's product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.

Further Reading

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