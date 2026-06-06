WINTON GROUP Ltd Buys 106,058 Shares of Amphenol Corporation $APH

WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH - Free Report) by 1,976.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 111,423 shares of the electronics maker's stock after purchasing an additional 106,058 shares during the period. Amphenol makes up approximately 0.5% of WINTON GROUP Ltd's holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. WINTON GROUP Ltd's holdings in Amphenol were worth $15,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in APH. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 252 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amphenol during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Board of the Pension Protection Fund bought a new position in shares of Amphenol during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in shares of Amphenol during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Towne Trust Company N.A bought a new position in shares of Amphenol during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. 97.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Amphenol Trading Down 5.4%

Shares of APH stock opened at $138.84 on Friday. Amphenol Corporation has a 12-month low of $91.06 and a 12-month high of $167.04. The company has a market capitalization of $170.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $137.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.11. Amphenol had a net margin of 17.24% and a return on equity of 37.44%. The firm had revenue of $7.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 58.4% on a year-over-year basis. Amphenol has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.140-1.160 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Amphenol Corporation will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 23rd will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 23rd. Amphenol's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.74%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on APH. Robert W. Baird set a $177.00 price objective on shares of Amphenol in a report on Thursday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $184.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group reissued a "buy" rating and set a $178.00 price target (up from $170.00) on shares of Amphenol in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Amphenol from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amphenol currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $176.87.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Amphenol

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amphenol news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 17,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.21, for a total value of $2,506,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,927,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,038,277.47. This trade represents a 0.90% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 130,775 shares of company stock valued at $18,709,350. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company's stock.

Amphenol Profile

Amphenol Corporation NYSE: APH is a leading global manufacturer of electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, and related components. The company designs, engineers and produces a broad range of products including electrical connectors, cable assemblies, fiber optic solutions, sensors, antennas and electromechanical devices used to transfer power, signal and data across complex systems. Its product portfolio spans ruggedized connectors for harsh environments to high-speed solutions for data centers and telecommunications networks.

Amphenol serves a diverse set of end markets, including automotive, broadband and telecom, data communications, mobile devices, industrial, energy, and military/aerospace.

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