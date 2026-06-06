WINTON GROUP Ltd Decreases Stock Position in Micron Technology, Inc. $MU

WINTON GROUP Ltd reduced its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU - Free Report) by 16.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after selling 8,585 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd's holdings in Micron Technology were worth $12,370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MU. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,318 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Micron Technology by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,528 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the period. United Bank bought a new stake in Micron Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $236,000. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. grew its position in Micron Technology by 67.9% in the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 16,984 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $2,093,000 after purchasing an additional 6,867 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 405,545 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $49,987,000 after acquiring an additional 21,619 shares during the period. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MU. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $450.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $450.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $550.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $425.00 to $840.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a "buy" rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $641.97.

Get Our Latest Analysis on MU

Insider Activity at Micron Technology

In other Micron Technology news, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 2,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $787.03, for a total value of $1,574,060.00. Following the sale, the director owned 17,139 shares in the company, valued at $13,488,907.17. The trade was a 10.45% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 37,439 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $960.38, for a total transaction of $35,955,666.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 387,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $371,728,524.32. The trade was a 8.82% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 146,000 shares of company stock worth $85,486,715 in the last quarter. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Micron Technology Stock Down 13.3%

MU opened at $864.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.90. Micron Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.38 and a fifty-two week high of $1,089.29. The firm's fifty day moving average is $617.28 and its 200 day moving average is $437.99. The stock has a market cap of $974.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.79 and a beta of 2.16.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $12.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $9.19 by $3.01. Micron Technology had a net margin of 41.49% and a return on equity of 41.16%. The company had revenue of $23.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $19.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. Micron Technology's revenue for the quarter was up 196 on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 58.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 30th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. This is an increase from Micron Technology's previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Micron Technology's dividend payout ratio is presently 2.83%.

Micron Technology News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Micron Technology this week:

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

Further Reading

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