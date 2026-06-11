WINTON GROUP Ltd Has $560,000 Stake in Lattice Semiconductor Corporation $LSCC

WINTON GROUP Ltd decreased its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC - Free Report) by 95.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,608 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 174,304 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd's holdings in Lattice Semiconductor were worth $560,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LSCC. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 213.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 176,938 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $9,280,000 after acquiring an additional 120,464 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 59.5% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,799 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 3,283 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 963,493 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $50,535,000 after acquiring an additional 264,329 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,432 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 19,746 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $967,000 after acquiring an additional 1,717 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.08% of the company's stock.

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Lattice Semiconductor Trading Down 3.8%

Shares of LSCC stock opened at $132.37 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $123.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.33. Lattice Semiconductor Corporation has a 12 month low of $46.43 and a 12 month high of $155.82. The company has a market capitalization of $18.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 945.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.79.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.05. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 8.48% and a net margin of 3.46%.The company had revenue of $170.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 42.2% on a year-over-year basis. Lattice Semiconductor has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.420-0.460 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Lattice Semiconductor Corporation will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LSCC. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Weiss Ratings raised Lattice Semiconductor from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $105.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $125.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lattice Semiconductor has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $130.86.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on LSCC

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lattice Semiconductor news, Director James P. Lederer sold 6,101 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.94, for a total value of $939,187.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 41,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,342,481.94. This trade represents a 12.90% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Elizabeth M. Schwarting sold 3,200 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.53, for a total value of $398,496.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 6,636 shares of the company's stock, valued at $826,381.08. This represents a 32.53% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,041 shares of company stock worth $1,753,726. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lattice Semiconductor Profile

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation is a U.S.-based semiconductor company specializing in low-power, small-footprint programmable logic devices. The company's product portfolio centers on field-programmable gate arrays (FPGAs), programmable logic devices (PLDs) and related intellectual property cores that enable customers to implement custom digital functions in applications where energy efficiency and compact size are critical. Lattice's solutions are widely used to accelerate edge computing, support video and sensor interfaces, and provide flexible I/O connectivity across a variety of end markets.

The company offers a range of FPGA families, including the iCE40 series for ultra-low power mobile and consumer applications, the MachXO series for embedded control and security, and the ECP5 series for midrange performance in communications, industrial automation and automotive domains.

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