WINTON GROUP Ltd Has $8.07 Million Position in Workday, Inc. $WDAY

WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY - Free Report) by 67.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,559 shares of the software maker's stock after buying an additional 15,152 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd's holdings in Workday were worth $8,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Workday by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 11,100 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $2,384,000 after buying an additional 1,373 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Workday by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 55,605 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $11,943,000 after buying an additional 15,903 shares during the period. Vise Technologies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Workday by 77.6% during the 4th quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 4,551 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $977,000 after buying an additional 1,989 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Workday by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 57,600 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $12,371,000 after buying an additional 3,647 shares during the period. Finally, Mcrae Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Workday by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 69,361 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $14,897,000 after buying an additional 5,597 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.81% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Workday from $270.00 to $230.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Citizens Jmp lowered shares of Workday from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Workday from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Workday in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Evercore lowered shares of Workday from an "outperform" rating to an "in-line" rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $185.03.

View Our Latest Report on WDAY

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 107,500 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.76, for a total value of $13,949,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 105,049 shares in the company, valued at $13,631,158.24. This trade represents a 50.58% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Gerrit S. Kazmaier sold 9,356 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.39, for a total transaction of $1,201,216.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 165,074 shares in the company, valued at $21,193,850.86. This trade represents a 5.36% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 774,814 shares of company stock worth $101,308,591. Insiders own 18.64% of the company's stock.

Workday Stock Down 2.5%

WDAY stock opened at $144.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Workday, Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.36 and a 1 year high of $257.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $163.05. The firm has a market cap of $35.64 billion, a PE ratio of 45.09, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.09.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The software maker reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.15. Workday had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.23 EPS. Workday's quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Workday Profile

Workday, Inc NASDAQ: WDAY is a provider of cloud-based enterprise applications focused on human capital management (HCM) and financial management. Founded in 2005 by Dave Duffield and Aneel Bhusri following their tenure at PeopleSoft, the company develops software-as-a-service solutions that help organizations manage workforce and financial processes in a unified, cloud-native environment. Workday's platform emphasizes continuous updates, data security, and a configurable architecture aimed at large and mid-sized enterprises.

The company's product portfolio centers on Workday Human Capital Management and Workday Financial Management, with additional offerings for payroll, talent management, workforce planning and analytics.

Further Reading

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