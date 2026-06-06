WINTON GROUP Ltd Invests $14.38 Million in CocaCola Company (The) $KO

WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 205,677 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $14,379,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arsenal Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CocaCola during the 4th quarter worth about $258,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CocaCola by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 95,802 shares of the company's stock worth $6,698,000 after buying an additional 3,635 shares during the last quarter. Total Wealth Planning & Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CocaCola during the 4th quarter worth about $322,000. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CocaCola by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,105 shares of the company's stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BBR Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of CocaCola by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. BBR Partners LLC now owns 35,900 shares of the company's stock worth $2,510,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.26% of the company's stock.

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CocaCola Price Performance

Shares of CocaCola stock opened at $79.63 on Friday. CocaCola Company has a twelve month low of $65.35 and a twelve month high of $82.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $342.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.35.

CocaCola (NYSE:KO - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.05. CocaCola had a net margin of 27.80% and a return on equity of 40.55%. The business had revenue of $12.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $12.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. The business's revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. CocaCola has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.240-3.270 EPS. Analysts forecast that CocaCola Company will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

CocaCola Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. CocaCola's payout ratio is 66.67%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CocaCola news, EVP Nancy Quan sold 31,625 shares of CocaCola stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.93, for a total value of $2,559,411.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 223,330 shares in the company, valued at $18,074,096.90. The trade was a 12.40% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Chairman James Quincey sold 200,000 shares of CocaCola stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.90, for a total transaction of $15,780,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman owned 78,155 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,166,429.50. This trade represents a 71.90% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 255,505 shares of company stock worth $20,187,007 in the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of CocaCola from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of CocaCola from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of CocaCola from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of CocaCola from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $88.00 target price on shares of CocaCola in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $86.80.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CocaCola

CocaCola News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting CocaCola this week:

Positive Sentiment: Investors are rotating into defensive, dividend-paying stocks like Coca-Cola as market volatility increases, which is supporting demand for KO shares. Article Title

Investors are rotating into defensive, dividend-paying stocks like Coca-Cola as market volatility increases, which is supporting demand for KO shares. Positive Sentiment: Coca-Cola’s updated 2026 framework calls for 8%–9% comparable EPS growth and about $12.2 billion in free cash flow, reinforcing confidence in earnings and cash generation. Article Title

Coca-Cola’s updated 2026 framework calls for 8%–9% comparable EPS growth and about $12.2 billion in free cash flow, reinforcing confidence in earnings and cash generation. Positive Sentiment: Recent analyst upgrades and higher price targets from firms including Barclays, JPMorgan, Wells Fargo, and Citi are helping support the shares. Article Title

About CocaCola

The Coca‑Cola Company NYSE: KO is a global beverage manufacturer, marketer and distributor best known for its flagship Coca‑Cola soda. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, the company develops and sells concentrates, syrups and finished beverages across a broad portfolio of brands. Its product range spans sparkling soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready‑to‑drink teas and coffees, and other still beverages, marketed under both global and regional brand names.

Coca‑Cola’s brand portfolio includes widely recognized names such as Coca‑Cola, Diet Coke, Coca‑Cola Zero Sugar, Sprite, Fanta, Minute Maid, Powerade and Dasani, and in recent years the company has expanded into the coffee and premium beverage categories through acquisitions such as Costa Coffee.

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