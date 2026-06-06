WINTON GROUP Ltd Invests $14.39 Million in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. $WBD

WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 499,217 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $14,387,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,438,000. Hauser Brothers GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 19.8% during the third quarter. Hauser Brothers GmbH now owns 2,877,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $56,188,000 after buying an additional 476,000 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 32.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 175,293 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,423,000 after buying an additional 43,240 shares during the last quarter. Triad Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,383,000. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 916,705 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,419,000 after buying an additional 38,105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.95% of the company's stock.

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Warner Bros. Discovery Trading Down 2.8%

Shares of WBD stock opened at $26.24 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.40. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.11 and a fifty-two week high of $30.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.49 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($1.07). Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 4.67% and a negative return on equity of 4.77%. The business had revenue of $8.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WBD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus cut their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an "underperform" rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Friday, February 27th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Research raised Warner Bros. Discovery from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Friday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Warner Bros. Discovery presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $27.04.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Warner Bros. Discovery

Insider Activity

In other Warner Bros. Discovery news, insider Bruce Campbell sold 41,784 shares of Warner Bros. Discovery stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.82, for a total value of $1,162,430.88. Following the transaction, the insider owned 604,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,821,808.12. The trade was a 6.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul A. Gould sold 600,000 shares of Warner Bros. Discovery stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.35, for a total transaction of $16,410,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 244,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,683,163.95. This trade represents a 71.06% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders sold 676,784 shares of company stock worth $18,534,231. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company's stock.

Warner Bros. Discovery News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Warner Bros. Discovery this week:

Warner Bros. Discovery Company Profile

Warner Bros. Discovery NASDAQ: WBD is a global media and entertainment company formed when WarnerMedia and Discovery, Inc combined their businesses in 2022. Headquartered in New York City, the company assembles a broad portfolio of film and television production, linear and cable networks, streaming services and consumer distribution operations. Its assets span well-known studio brands, premium scripted and unscripted programming, news and factual entertainment, and licensed franchise properties.

The company's core activities include film and television production and distribution through units such as Warner Bros.

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