WINTON GROUP Ltd Invests $14.69 Million in Visa Inc. $V

WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 41,892 shares of the credit-card processor's stock, valued at approximately $14,692,000. Visa makes up approximately 0.5% of WINTON GROUP Ltd's portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in Visa by 50.1% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 20,635 shares of the credit-card processor's stock valued at $6,522,000 after buying an additional 6,883 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Visa by 68.9% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,811 shares of the credit-card processor's stock valued at $3,733,000 after buying an additional 4,817 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. increased its position in Visa by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 10,941 shares of the credit-card processor's stock valued at $3,834,000 after buying an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY increased its position in Visa by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY now owns 1,133 shares of the credit-card processor's stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC. increased its position in Visa by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 18,367 shares of the credit-card processor's stock valued at $6,521,000 after buying an additional 2,230 shares in the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts: Sign Up

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 31,455 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.14, for a total value of $10,699,103.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 15,174 shares in the company, valued at $5,161,284.36. This represents a 67.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Lloyd Carney sold 650 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.62, for a total value of $201,253.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 2,679 shares in the company, valued at $829,471.98. The trade was a 19.53% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,744 shares of company stock worth $14,356,010. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Visa Stock Up 1.2%

Visa stock opened at $324.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $316.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $324.49. The company has a market cap of $581.24 billion, a PE ratio of 28.23, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.77. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $293.89 and a fifty-two week high of $375.51.

Visa (NYSE:V - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The credit-card processor reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.75 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 65.00% and a net margin of 51.68%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.76 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 13.09 EPS for the current year.

Visa announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, April 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit-card processor to buy up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company's leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 12th. Visa's payout ratio is presently 23.34%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on V shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on Visa from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Evercore set a $350.00 target price on Visa in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $403.00 target price (up from $391.00) on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Freedom Capital raised Visa from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, February 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $450.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $387.78.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Visa

Key Stories Impacting Visa

Here are the key news stories impacting Visa this week:

Visa Profile

Visa Inc is a global payments technology company that facilitates electronic funds transfers and digital commerce by connecting consumers, merchants, financial institutions and governments. The firm operates one of the world's largest payment networks, providing processing, authorization, clearing and settlement services for credit, debit and prepaid card transactions. Visa's network-based model enables partner banks and other issuers to offer branded payment products while Visa focuses on the infrastructure, standards and technologies that move money securely and efficiently around the world.

Visa's product and service portfolio includes card-based payment products for consumers and businesses, real-time push-payment capabilities, tokenization and authentication services, fraud and risk-management tools, data analytics and APIs for fintech and merchant integration.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Visa, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Visa wasn't on the list.

While Visa currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here