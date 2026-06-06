WINTON GROUP Ltd Purchases 31,340 Shares of Strategy Inc $MSTR

WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in Strategy Inc (NASDAQ:MSTR - Free Report) by 189.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,894 shares of the software maker's stock after acquiring an additional 31,340 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd's holdings in Strategy were worth $7,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Strategy by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 313,565 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $101,034,000 after buying an additional 43,509 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Strategy by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 118,478 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $38,175,000 after buying an additional 20,536 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Strategy by 46.1% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 204,506 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $65,894,000 after buying an additional 64,482 shares in the last quarter. Daviman Financial LLC purchased a new position in Strategy during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,013,000. Finally, Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. grew its holdings in Strategy by 119.0% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. now owns 1,550,520 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $499,593,000 after buying an additional 842,480 shares in the last quarter. 59.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on MSTR. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Strategy in a report on Friday, February 6th. Texas Capital raised Strategy to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Strategy in a report on Friday, March 27th. BTIG Research reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $350.00 price target (up from $250.00) on shares of Strategy in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, B. Riley Financial lifted their price target on Strategy from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $313.93.

Read Our Latest Analysis on MSTR

Strategy Stock Performance

Shares of MSTR opened at $120.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $42.21 billion, a PE ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 3.49. The company has a current ratio of 6.05, a quick ratio of 6.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $153.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $154.35. Strategy Inc has a 12-month low of $104.17 and a 12-month high of $457.22.

Strategy (NASDAQ:MSTR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The software maker reported ($38.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($37.39). The business had revenue of $124.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.75 million. Strategy had a negative net margin of 2,482.01% and a negative return on equity of 26.97%. The business's revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($16.49) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Strategy Inc will post 116.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Jarrod M. Patten sold 15,050 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.94, for a total transaction of $2,331,847.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 28,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,338,320. This trade represents a 34.96% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Andrew Kang sold 33,062 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.73, for a total value of $3,925,451.26. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 68,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,160,669.09. This represents a 32.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 190,649 shares of company stock worth $24,968,729. 6.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Strategy News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Strategy this week:

Strategy Profile

Strategy, formerly known as MicroStrategy, Incorporated NASDAQ: MSTR is a global provider of enterprise analytics and mobility software. The company’s flagship platform offers business intelligence, data discovery, and advanced visualizations that enable organizations to analyze large volumes of data and deliver actionable insights. In addition to traditional on-premises deployments, Strategy provides a range of cloud-based services and managed offerings that allow customers to leverage the power of its analytics tools without managing complex infrastructure.

Founded in 1989 by Michael J.

Featured Stories

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