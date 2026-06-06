WINTON GROUP Ltd Purchases 469,776 Shares of Intel Corporation $INTC

WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC - Free Report) by 143.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 796,875 shares of the chip maker's stock after purchasing an additional 469,776 shares during the period. Intel makes up approximately 1.0% of WINTON GROUP Ltd's holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. WINTON GROUP Ltd's holdings in Intel were worth $29,405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of INTC. iA Global Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intel by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 593,043 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $21,883,000 after buying an additional 86,189 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Intel by 18.3% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 55,521,741 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $1,862,755,000 after buying an additional 8,569,812 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Intel by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 34,012,894 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $1,255,076,000 after acquiring an additional 423,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Intel by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 255,261 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $9,419,000 after acquiring an additional 13,858 shares during the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Intel Trading Down 11.3%

Intel stock opened at $99.17 on Friday. Intel Corporation has a 52 week low of $18.97 and a 52 week high of $132.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $498.43 billion, a PE ratio of -159.95 and a beta of 2.21. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $88.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.80.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $13.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $12.32 billion. Intel had a positive return on equity of 0.39% and a negative net margin of 5.90%.The firm's revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. Intel has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.200-0.200 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Intel Corporation will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In other news, EVP Boise April Miller sold 40,256 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total value of $4,006,679.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 105,077 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,458,313.81. This represents a 27.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company's stock.

Intel News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Intel this week:

Positive Sentiment: Intel announced strategic collaborations with Foxconn and Hitachi to accelerate next-generation AI infrastructure, industrial AI, and intelligent computing platforms, which could expand its role in the AI buildout over time. Reuters: Foxconn announces strategic collaboration with Intel on next-gen AI infrastructure

Intel announced strategic collaborations with Foxconn and Hitachi to accelerate next-generation AI infrastructure, industrial AI, and intelligent computing platforms, which could expand its role in the AI buildout over time. Positive Sentiment: Intel continues to benefit from investor enthusiasm around AI inference and CPU demand, with recent reports noting strong options activity and a sharp rally earlier in the week. Motley Fool: Why Intel Stock Rallied Today

Intel continues to benefit from investor enthusiasm around AI inference and CPU demand, with recent reports noting strong options activity and a sharp rally earlier in the week. Neutral Sentiment: Several articles highlighted that Intel’s stock has had a huge run over the past year, suggesting traders may be weighing valuation after the recent surge rather than treating the AI deals as immediate earnings drivers.

Several articles highlighted that Intel’s stock has had a huge run over the past year, suggesting traders may be weighing valuation after the recent surge rather than treating the AI deals as immediate earnings drivers. Negative Sentiment: NVIDIA’s launch of a new PC chip is being seen as a direct challenge to Intel’s most important businesses, increasing fears of longer-term competitive pressure in personal computers and CPUs. 24/7 Wall St.: Nvidia Launches PC Chip in a Direct Challenge Against Intel

NVIDIA’s launch of a new PC chip is being seen as a direct challenge to Intel’s most important businesses, increasing fears of longer-term competitive pressure in personal computers and CPUs. Negative Sentiment: Intel was also caught up in a broad semiconductor and tech selloff tied to Broadcom’s weak AI outlook, which pressured chip stocks across the group. Invezz: Intel, AMD stocks slide again in aftermath of Broadcom's weak outlook

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

INTC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Intel from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an "underperform" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Intel from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Monday. Barclays upped their price target on Intel from $65.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Monday. Northland Securities downgraded Intel from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded Intel from a "sell" rating to a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, twenty-six have assigned a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intel currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $83.35.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on INTC

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation, founded in 1968 by Robert Noyce and Gordon E. Moore and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a leading global designer and manufacturer of semiconductor products. The company is historically notable for introducing the first commercial microprocessor and for driving the x86 architecture that underpins many personal computers and servers. Intel's core business spans the design, fabrication and marketing of processors, chipsets and related components for a wide range of computing applications.

Intel's product portfolio includes client and mobile processors marketed under brands such as Intel Core and Pentium, as well as high-performance Xeon processors for data centers and cloud infrastructure.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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