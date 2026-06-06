WINTON GROUP Ltd Purchases New Holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. $JBHT

WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 36,401 shares of the transportation company's stock, valued at approximately $7,074,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 178 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management lifted its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 19,800.0% during the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 199 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC bought a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the third quarter worth $32,000. 74.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get JBHT alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on JBHT. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Argus set a $285.00 target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Wall Street Zen cut J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 30th. Citigroup upped their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $228.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Benchmark upped their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, J.B. Hunt Transport Services presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $233.83.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on JBHT

Insider Activity at J.B. Hunt Transport Services

In other news, Director James K. Thompson sold 1,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.28, for a total transaction of $254,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 19,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,973,462.52. This represents a 4.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Nicholas Hobbs sold 1,272 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.75, for a total transaction of $318,954.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 91,736 shares of the company's stock, valued at $23,002,802. This trade represents a 1.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,916 shares of company stock valued at $4,109,634. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of NASDAQ:JBHT opened at $284.95 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $245.14 and a 200-day moving average of $218.05. The company has a market capitalization of $26.87 billion, a PE ratio of 44.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $130.12 and a 52-week high of $289.95.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The transportation company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 17.30%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 7.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services's dividend payout ratio is 27.86%.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc is a leading provider of transportation and logistics solutions headquartered in Lowell, Arkansas. The company offers a comprehensive suite of services designed to move freight efficiently across North America, including intermodal, dedicated contract services, full truckload, less-than-truckload (LTL), final mile delivery and specialized transport.

In its intermodal segment, J.B. Hunt leverages a network of rail and truck assets to transport containers and trailers on major U.S.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider J.B. Hunt Transport Services, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and J.B. Hunt Transport Services wasn't on the list.

While J.B. Hunt Transport Services currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here