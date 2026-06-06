WINTON GROUP Ltd Purchases New Position in Lumentum Holdings Inc. $LITE

WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 19,321 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $7,122,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Lumentum by 8,579.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,563,210 shares of the technology company's stock worth $254,350,000 after buying an additional 1,545,199 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Lumentum in the 4th quarter worth about $474,495,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Lumentum by 707.0% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 994,478 shares of the technology company's stock worth $366,555,000 after buying an additional 871,249 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Lumentum in the 3rd quarter worth about $136,401,000. Finally, WT Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Lumentum by 170.0% in the 3rd quarter. WT Asset Management Ltd now owns 710,208 shares of the technology company's stock worth $115,558,000 after buying an additional 447,208 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.05% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on LITE. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Lumentum from $710.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Lumentum in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Citic Securities lifted their price objective on Lumentum from $620.00 to $1,186.00 in a report on Monday, May 11th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Lumentum from $550.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane lifted their price objective on Lumentum from $1,040.00 to $1,300.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lumentum has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $1,021.95.

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Lumentum Trading Down 8.6%

Shares of Lumentum stock opened at $863.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $67.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 159.94 and a beta of 1.47. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $880.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $607.80. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.39 and a 1-year high of $1,085.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $808.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $810.21 million. Lumentum had a return on equity of 24.81% and a net margin of 17.61%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 90.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. Lumentum has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 2.850-3.050 EPS. Analysts predict that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

More Lumentum News

Here are the key news stories impacting Lumentum this week:

Positive Sentiment: Northland Securities raised its price target on Lumentum to $1,200 from $1,000 and kept an outperform rating, reinforcing the bullish analyst view on the stock. Article Title

Northland Securities raised its price target on Lumentum to from $1,000 and kept an rating, reinforcing the bullish analyst view on the stock. Positive Sentiment: Lumentum announced a $650.4 million private exchange of convertible notes, which may reduce financing overhang and improve balance-sheet flexibility. Article Title

Lumentum announced a of convertible notes, which may reduce financing overhang and improve balance-sheet flexibility. Positive Sentiment: Analyst sentiment remains favorable overall, with Lumentum holding an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and multiple firms maintaining positive price targets. Article Title

Analyst sentiment remains favorable overall, with Lumentum holding an average rating of and multiple firms maintaining positive price targets. Positive Sentiment: Investor enthusiasm continues around Lumentum’s role in AI optical interconnects , a narrative that has supported the stock’s longer-term move. Article Title

Investor enthusiasm continues around Lumentum’s role in , a narrative that has supported the stock’s longer-term move. Neutral Sentiment: Director Isaac Hosojiro Harris sold 1,416 shares in a pre-arranged 10b5-1 plan ; while routine, insider selling can still make some investors cautious. Article Title

Director Isaac Hosojiro Harris sold in a pre-arranged ; while routine, insider selling can still make some investors cautious. Neutral Sentiment: Articles asking why LITE has been softer since its last earnings report mainly point to post-earnings digestion and valuation, rather than a new fundamental problem. Article Title

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Vincent Retort sold 3,183 shares of Lumentum stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $953.95, for a total transaction of $3,036,422.85. Following the sale, the insider owned 89,563 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $85,438,623.85. The trade was a 3.43% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Director Ian Small sold 4,954 shares of Lumentum stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $868.07, for a total transaction of $4,300,418.78. Following the sale, the director directly owned 21,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,236,414.56. The trade was a 19.08% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,260 shares of company stock worth $38,859,220. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lumentum Profile

Lumentum Holdings Inc, headquartered in San Jose, California, is a leading provider of photonic technologies that enable high-speed optical communication networks and advanced industrial applications. The company designs and manufactures a broad range of lasers, optical modules and subsystems tailored to the evolving requirements of telecommunications carriers, cloud data centers and enterprise networking.

Its core product portfolio includes tunable and fixed-wavelength laser transmitters, coherent optical engines, transceivers for long-haul, metro and data center interconnects, as well as test and measurement instruments.

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