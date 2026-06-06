WINTON GROUP Ltd Purchases New Shares in Atlassian Corporation PLC $TEAM

WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in Atlassian Corporation PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 78,021 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $12,650,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp raised its holdings in Atlassian by 19,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 200 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Board of the Pension Protection Fund acquired a new position in Atlassian in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Basepoint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Atlassian in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Atlassian by 76.4% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 217 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VSM Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Atlassian in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. 94.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $295.00 price objective on shares of Atlassian in a report on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup decreased their price target on Atlassian from $160.00 to $110.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird set a $120.00 price target on Atlassian in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Atlassian from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Atlassian has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $145.63.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on TEAM

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CRO Brian Duffy sold 1,986 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.75, for a total transaction of $174,271.50. Following the sale, the executive owned 236,841 shares in the company, valued at $20,782,797.75. The trade was a 0.83% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CFO James Chuong sold 8,838 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.75, for a total value of $775,534.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 288,272 shares in the company, valued at $25,295,868. This represents a 2.97% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have sold a total of 10,891 shares of company stock worth $955,683 in the last 90 days. 36.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Atlassian Trading Down 2.0%

Shares of TEAM opened at $99.47 on Friday. Atlassian Corporation PLC has a 52-week low of $56.01 and a 52-week high of $222.59. The business's fifty day moving average is $78.95 and its 200-day moving average is $106.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $25.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -119.84, a PEG ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 1.07.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Atlassian had a positive return on equity of 6.22% and a negative net margin of 3.50%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Atlassian Corporation PLC will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atlassian Profile

Atlassian Corporation Plc is a software company headquartered in Sydney, Australia, best known for developing collaboration, project management and software development tools. Founded in 2002 by Mike Cannon-Brookes and Scott Farquhar, Atlassian grew from a small engineering-focused team into a publicly traded company after its initial public offering in 2015. The company serves a global customer base that spans small teams to large enterprises across technology, financial services, government and other sectors.

Atlassian's product portfolio centers on tools designed to help teams plan, build and support software and business processes.

Further Reading

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