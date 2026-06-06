WINTON GROUP Ltd Reduces Position in McDonald's Corporation $MCD

WINTON GROUP Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD - Free Report) by 45.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,738 shares of the fast-food giant's stock after selling 23,018 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd's holdings in McDonald's were worth $8,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MCD. Encompass More Asset Management lifted its stake in McDonald's by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Encompass More Asset Management now owns 2,120 shares of the fast-food giant's stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of McDonald's by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,102 shares of the fast-food giant's stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of McDonald's by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 1,669 shares of the fast-food giant's stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Parvin Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of McDonald's by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parvin Asset Management LLC now owns 929 shares of the fast-food giant's stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank of Texas increased its holdings in shares of McDonald's by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. American National Bank of Texas now owns 1,191 shares of the fast-food giant's stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.29% of the company's stock.

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McDonald's Trading Up 2.6%

Shares of NYSE:MCD opened at $279.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $198.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.06, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.41. McDonald's Corporation has a 12 month low of $271.85 and a 12 month high of $341.75. The firm's 50-day moving average is $291.97 and its 200 day moving average is $307.54.

McDonald's (NYSE:MCD - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The fast-food giant reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.47 billion. McDonald's had a net margin of 31.62% and a negative return on equity of 442.10%. The firm's revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.67 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that McDonald's Corporation will post 12.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald's Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.86 per share. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 2nd. McDonald's's dividend payout ratio is presently 61.34%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of McDonald's from $325.00 to $320.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of McDonald's from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of McDonald's from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley set a $331.00 target price on shares of McDonald's in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of McDonald's from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald's has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $336.26.

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Trending Headlines about McDonald's

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Insider Activity

In other McDonald's news, EVP Desiree Ralls-Morrison sold 2,763 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.36, for a total value of $769,108.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 6,268 shares in the company, valued at $1,744,760.48. This represents a 30.59% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 2,626 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.00, for a total transaction of $806,182.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 8,400 shares in the company, valued at $2,578,800. This represents a 23.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 8,681 shares of company stock worth $2,631,594 over the last quarter. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

McDonald's Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation NYSE: MCD is a global quick-service restaurant company best known for its hamburgers, French fries and breakfast offerings. The company develops, operates and franchises a system of restaurants that sell a range of food and beverage items, including signature products such as the Big Mac, Quarter Pounder, Chicken McNuggets, McCafé coffee beverages and a variety of salads, desserts and seasonal menu items. McDonald's serves customers through company-operated restaurants and franchised locations, and it supports sales via dine-in, drive-thru, digital ordering platforms and third-party delivery partnerships.

Founded in 1940 by brothers Richard and Maurice McDonald as a single San Bernardino, California restaurant, the business was transformed into a franchising model after Ray Kroc joined in the mid-1950s and led the brand's national and international expansion.

See Also

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