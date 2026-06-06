WINTON GROUP Ltd Takes $10.78 Million Position in nVent Electric PLC $NVT

WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in nVent Electric PLC (NYSE:NVT - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 105,740 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,782,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned about 0.07% of nVent Electric at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its position in nVent Electric by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,243 shares of the company's stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its position in nVent Electric by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 2,620 shares of the company's stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in nVent Electric by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 712 shares of the company's stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC raised its position in nVent Electric by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,694 shares of the company's stock worth $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC raised its position in nVent Electric by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 5,620 shares of the company's stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.05% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

NVT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Glj Research began coverage on shares of nVent Electric in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $151.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $164.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of nVent Electric from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $150.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of nVent Electric to an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, nVent Electric currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $184.20.

Check Out Our Latest Report on NVT

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Sara E. Zawoyski sold 29,412 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.49, for a total value of $5,073,275.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 97,068 shares of the company's stock, valued at $16,743,259.32. The trade was a 23.25% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Martha Claire Bennett sold 3,778 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $642,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer directly owned 225 shares of the company's stock, valued at $38,250. This trade represents a 94.38% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 87,685 shares of company stock worth $14,961,768 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.70% of the company's stock.

nVent Electric Price Performance

Shares of NVT stock opened at $162.79 on Friday. nVent Electric PLC has a 12-month low of $67.18 and a 12-month high of $178.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $148.16 and a 200-day moving average of $123.31.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. nVent Electric had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 16.82%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 53.5% on a year-over-year basis. nVent Electric has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.120-1.150 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.450-4.550 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that nVent Electric PLC will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

nVent Electric Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 24th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. nVent Electric's payout ratio is 27.91%.

nVent Electric announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Saturday, May 16th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company's management believes its stock is undervalued.

About nVent Electric

nVent Electric PLC is a global manufacturer of electrical connection, protection and thermal management solutions. The company designs, engineers and produces a broad portfolio of products aimed at enhancing safety, reliability and performance in electrical systems across a variety of industries. Its core offerings include electrical enclosures, heat tracing systems, grounding and bonding products, cable management, and fastening solutions. nVent serves markets such as commercial and industrial construction, oil and gas, telecommunications, data centers, utilities, and renewable energy.

The company's electrical enclosures and housing solutions protect sensitive components from environmental hazards, while its Raychem brand heat tracing products provide freeze protection and temperature maintenance for critical piping and equipment.

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