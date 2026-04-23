WMG Financial Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Invesco QQQ $QQQ

WMG Financial Advisors LLC cut its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ - Free Report) by 44.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,191 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock after selling 1,766 shares during the quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC's holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $1,346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Invesco QQQ alerts: Sign Up

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,071,021 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock worth $1,843,749,000 after purchasing an additional 8,038 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,986,326 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock worth $1,792,901,000 after purchasing an additional 64,025 shares in the last quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 68.6% in the 4th quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. now owns 1,750,079 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock worth $1,075,091,000 after purchasing an additional 712,026 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,378,057 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock worth $827,346,000 after purchasing an additional 7,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maxi Investments CY Ltd lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Maxi Investments CY Ltd now owns 1,235,000 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock worth $741,457,000 after purchasing an additional 92,700 shares in the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Invesco QQQ this week:

Invesco QQQ Trading Up 1.7%

NASDAQ QQQ opened at $655.11 on Thursday. Invesco QQQ has a 1 year low of $452.88 and a 1 year high of $655.33. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $603.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $611.68.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 23rd were given a dividend of $0.7328 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 23rd. This represents a $2.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%.

About Invesco QQQ

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust's investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Invesco QQQ, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Invesco QQQ wasn't on the list.

While Invesco QQQ currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here