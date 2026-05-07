Wolverine Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 27,930 Carter's, Inc. $CRI

Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carter's, Inc. (NYSE:CRI - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 27,930 shares of the textile maker's stock, valued at approximately $906,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned 0.08% of Carter's at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in Carter's by 555.9% during the 3rd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,115 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Carter's by 1,208.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,295 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in Carter's by 135.4% during the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,415 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Carter's by 202.6% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,486 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Carter's by 97.9% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,681 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821 shares during the period.

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Carter's Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CRI opened at $37.23 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.86. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $36.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Carter's, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.38 and a fifty-two week high of $44.44.

Carter's (NYSE:CRI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The textile maker reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $681.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $660.59 million. Carter's had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 14.45%. Carter's's revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. Carter's has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.020-0.060 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Carter's, Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Carter's Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. Carter's's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.68%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CRI shares. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Carter's from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, January 19th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Carter's from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Carter's from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and increased their price target for the company from $34.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Carter's from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Carter's from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $39.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CRI

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Carter's Profile

Carter's, Inc NYSE: CRI is a leading designer and marketer of infant and young children's apparel in North America. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, the company's core business focuses on creating clothing and accessories for babies and children, including bodysuits, sleepwear, layette, outerwear and accessories that blend comfort, safety and style. Carter's flagship brand is complemented by its OshKosh B'gosh line, which offers heritage-inspired designs and durable fabrics for toddlers and young kids.

The company distributes its products through a diversified platform that includes wholesale partnerships with major department stores and mass merchandisers, direct‐to‐consumer e-commerce sites, and an extensive network of company-operated retail stores.

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