Wolverine Asset Management LLC Has $277,000 Stock Position in GigCapital7 Corp. $GIG

Wolverine Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of GigCapital7 Corp. (NASDAQ:GIG - Free Report) by 97.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,238 shares of the company's stock after selling 863,797 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of GigCapital7 worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in GigCapital7 during the second quarter worth $163,000. Moore Capital Management LP bought a new stake in GigCapital7 during the 3rd quarter worth about $528,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in GigCapital7 during the 3rd quarter worth about $598,000. Finally, TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. acquired a new position in shares of GigCapital7 during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,270,000.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d)" rating on shares of GigCapital7 in a research report on Friday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Sell".

Read Our Latest Analysis on GigCapital7

GigCapital7 Price Performance

Shares of GIG stock opened at $6.74 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.53. GigCapital7 Corp. has a one year low of $6.61 and a one year high of $12.50. The stock has a market cap of $224.66 million, a P/E ratio of 61.28 and a beta of 0.04.

GigCapital7 (NASDAQ:GIG - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter.

GigCapital7 Company Profile

GigCapital7, Inc NASDAQ: GIG is a special purpose acquisition company incorporated in Delaware in 2021. As a blank check corporation, it was formed solely to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company completed its initial public offering in March 2021.

GigCapital7 has not generated revenue from operations and currently holds its offering proceeds in trust while it evaluates potential targets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GigCapital7 Corp. (NASDAQ:GIG - Free Report).

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