Wolverine Asset Management LLC Has $448,000 Stock Holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust $RLJ

Wolverine Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ - Free Report) by 79.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,112 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 239,537 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC's holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Danske Bank A S boosted its stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 58.0% during the 4th quarter. Danske Bank A S now owns 10,900 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $115,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 211,553 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $1,623,000 after buying an additional 5,801 shares during the last quarter. Daytona Street Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Pensionfund Sabic acquired a new position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $232,000. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get RLJ Lodging Trust alerts: Sign Up

RLJ Lodging Trust Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of RLJ stock opened at $8.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.89. The firm's 50-day moving average is $7.85 and its 200-day moving average is $7.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -878.50 and a beta of 1.09. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 52-week low of $6.54 and a 52-week high of $8.94.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $339.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $323.51 million. RLJ Lodging Trust had a net margin of 1.84% and a return on equity of 1.37%. RLJ Lodging Trust's quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that RLJ Lodging Trust will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

RLJ Lodging Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 31st. RLJ Lodging Trust's dividend payout ratio is presently -6,000.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on RLJ. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. They set a "neutral" rating and a $8.50 price objective for the company. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, RLJ Lodging Trust has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $8.00.

View Our Latest Report on RLJ

RLJ Lodging Trust Company Profile

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-managed, publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, owns and operates premium-branded, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The company's portfolio is concentrated in major U.S. markets, targeting properties that benefit from strong corporate and leisure demand, limited new supply and established brand affiliations.

The trust's hotels are affiliated with leading global lodging brands across the spectrum of service levels, including lifestyle and upscale segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RLJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider RLJ Lodging Trust, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and RLJ Lodging Trust wasn't on the list.

While RLJ Lodging Trust currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here