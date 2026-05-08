Wolverine Asset Management LLC Lowers Position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. $MAA

Wolverine Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA - Free Report) by 83.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,828 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 9,035 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC's holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Tobam bought a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 65.2% in the 4th quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 190 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, United Community Bank lifted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1,000.0% during the third quarter. United Community Bank now owns 297 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.60% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MAA shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Sunday, April 12th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $148.00 to $143.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho increased their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $140.00 to $138.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $170.00 to $155.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $147.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MAA

Insider Activity at Mid-America Apartment Communities

In related news, EVP Amber Fairbanks sold 711 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.73, for a total transaction of $88,683.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 4,471 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $557,667.83. This represents a 13.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders sold 1,039 shares of company stock valued at $129,594 in the last quarter. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Price Performance

MAA stock opened at $130.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. The company's fifty day moving average price is $127.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.50. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $120.30 and a one year high of $165.29. The company has a market capitalization of $15.18 billion, a PE ratio of 39.52 and a beta of 0.77.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $1.30. The company had revenue of $553.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $555.75 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 17.60% and a return on equity of 6.61%. Mid-America Apartment Communities's quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.20 earnings per share. Mid-America Apartment Communities has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.000-2.120 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 8.370-8.690 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th were issued a $1.53 dividend. This represents a $6.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 15th. Mid-America Apartment Communities's payout ratio is 185.45%.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc NYSE: MAA is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the acquisition, development, redevelopment and operation of multifamily residential properties. The company focuses on high-barrier-to-entry apartment communities, offering a mix of one-, two- and three-bedroom homes designed to meet the needs of diverse renter demographics. Its integrated business model encompasses property management, leasing, maintenance and customer service, providing residents with a comprehensive living experience under one ownership platform.

MAA's portfolio comprises more than 100 communities and over 40,000 apartment homes across key Sun Belt markets.

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