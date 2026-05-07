Wolverine Asset Management LLC Lowers Position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated $TDY

Wolverine Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY - Free Report) by 70.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,480 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock after selling 3,520 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC's holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TDY. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Board of the Pension Protection Fund purchased a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 7,700.0% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 78 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.58% of the company's stock.

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Teledyne Technologies Price Performance

TDY opened at $644.07 on Thursday. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $643.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $584.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 1 year low of $478.05 and a 1 year high of $693.38. The firm has a market cap of $29.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.58, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.97.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $5.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.48 by $0.32. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 14.99%.The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.95 EPS. Teledyne Technologies's revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Teledyne Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 23.850-24.150 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 5.700-5.800 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 24.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TDY. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $710.00 to $770.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $620.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Barclays raised their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $603.00 to $614.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $700.00 to $735.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $720.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $693.71.

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Teledyne Technologies Profile

Teledyne Technologies NYSE: TDY, headquartered in Thousand Oaks, California, is a diversified industrial technology company that designs, manufactures and supports sophisticated electronic systems, instruments and imaging products. Founded in 1960 by Henry Singleton and George Kozmetsky, Teledyne has grown into a multinational provider of high-performance equipment and software for commercial, scientific and government customers. Its offerings are used in markets that include aerospace and defense, marine, industrial manufacturing, environmental monitoring and scientific research.

The company operates through businesses that develop precision instrumentation, digital imaging products, engineered systems and aerospace and defense electronics.

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