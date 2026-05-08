Wolverine Asset Management LLC Sells 15,200 Shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. $BLDR

Wolverine Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR - Free Report) by 82.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,300 shares of the company's stock after selling 15,200 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC's holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 17,595 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 371,997 shares of the company's stock worth $38,275,000 after buying an additional 70,161 shares during the last quarter. Blalock Williams LLC lifted its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Blalock Williams LLC now owns 3,689 shares of the company's stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. boosted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 4,500 shares of the company's stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 7,314 shares of the company's stock worth $753,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares during the period. 95.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on BLDR shares. UBS Group cut their price target on Builders FirstSource from $143.00 to $122.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Stephens cut their target price on Builders FirstSource from $125.00 to $100.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 27th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Builders FirstSource from $145.00 to $100.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Weiss Ratings cut Builders FirstSource from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $138.00 to $105.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Builders FirstSource presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $101.88.

View Our Latest Analysis on BLDR

Builders FirstSource Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of Builders FirstSource stock opened at $79.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $87.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.81. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 1 year low of $73.40 and a 1 year high of $151.03.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.12). Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.51 earnings per share. Builders FirstSource's revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

Builders FirstSource announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, April 30th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company's management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Paul S. Levy purchased 50,000 shares of Builders FirstSource stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $87.73 per share, for a total transaction of $4,386,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 1,727,191 shares of the company's stock, valued at $151,526,466.43. This represents a 2.98% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.70% of the company's stock.

About Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource, Inc is a leading supplier of structural and value-added building products and services to professional contractors, homebuilders and remodelers. The company provides a comprehensive range of materials and prefabricated components that support all phases of residential construction, from site development and framing to finishing and installation.

The company's core offerings include lumber and lumber sheet goods, windows and doors, millwork, roofing and siding, and engineered wood products such as roof and floor trusses.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR - Free Report).

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