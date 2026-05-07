Wolverine Asset Management LLC Sells 16,500 Shares of Packaging Corporation of America $PKG

Wolverine Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG - Free Report) by 82.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,500 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 16,500 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC's holdings in Packaging Corporation of America were worth $722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Packaging Corporation of America by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,279,442 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $2,326,159,000 after purchasing an additional 51,790 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Packaging Corporation of America by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,130,877 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $905,383,000 after purchasing an additional 33,624 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Packaging Corporation of America by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,085,196 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $672,357,000 after purchasing an additional 370,573 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Packaging Corporation of America by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,954,605 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $426,016,000 after purchasing an additional 55,784 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Packaging Corporation of America by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,924,050 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $419,309,000 after purchasing an additional 63,937 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.78% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Argus raised Packaging Corporation of America to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Packaging Corporation of America from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $256.00 in a research note on Monday. Weiss Ratings downgraded Packaging Corporation of America from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Friday, February 27th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Packaging Corporation of America from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Packaging Corporation of America from $234.00 to $226.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $234.29.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Packaging Corporation of America

Packaging Corporation of America Stock Performance

Shares of Packaging Corporation of America stock opened at $227.31 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.24 billion, a PE ratio of 27.65, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.81. Packaging Corporation of America has a 12 month low of $178.32 and a 12 month high of $249.51. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $215.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $212.99.

Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. Packaging Corporation of America had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 8.04%.The firm's revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.31 EPS. Packaging Corporation of America has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.330-2.330 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Packaging Corporation of America will post 10.84 EPS for the current year.

Packaging Corporation of America Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. Packaging Corporation of America's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.83%.

Packaging Corporation of America Profile

Packaging Corporation of America NYSE: PKG is a leading North American manufacturer of containerboard and corrugated packaging products. The company produces a range of paper-based packaging solutions including linerboard, corrugating medium, corrugated shipping containers, retail-ready packaging and point-of-purchase displays. In addition to core packaging products, Packaging Corporation of America offers packaging design, testing and supply-chain services intended to optimize protection, cost and sustainability for customers.

Headquartered in Lake Forest, Illinois, the company operates an integrated network of mills and corrugated manufacturing facilities across the United States and serves customers throughout North America in industries such as e-commerce, grocery and food & beverage, consumer packaged goods and industrial markets.

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