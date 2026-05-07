Wolverine Asset Management LLC Sells 31,000 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. $DD

Wolverine Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD - Free Report) by 62.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,000 shares of the basic materials company's stock after selling 31,000 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC's holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $764,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Financial Life Planners acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Imprint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Miller Global Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. 73.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on DD shares. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Argus reduced their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $86.00 to $52.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $54.79.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours Trading Up 1.5%

Shares of NYSE DD opened at $50.00 on Thursday. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $46.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.26. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.82 and a fifty-two week high of $52.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -833.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.07. DuPont de Nemours had a negative net margin of 0.30% and a positive return on equity of 7.15%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. DuPont de Nemours's revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. DuPont de Nemours has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.590-0.590 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 2.350-2.400 EPS. On average, analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. DuPont de Nemours's dividend payout ratio is currently -43.01%.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours NYSE: DD is a global science and engineering company that develops and supplies specialty materials, chemicals and industrial biosciences for a wide range of markets. Headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware, the company traces its origins to 1802 and has evolved through more than two centuries of innovation. In recent history DuPont participated in a major combination with Dow Chemical and subsequent reorganization that refocused the company on differentiated, specialty businesses built around science-based solutions.

DuPont's operations center on advanced materials and technologies used by manufacturers and OEMs in industries such as transportation, electronics, construction, industrial manufacturing and worker safety.

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