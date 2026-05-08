Wolverine Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Cantor Equity Partners II Inc. $CEPT

Wolverine Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in Cantor Equity Partners II Inc. (NASDAQ:CEPT - Free Report) by 96.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,055 shares of the company's stock after selling 128,591 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC's holdings in Cantor Equity Partners II were worth $57,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CEPT. Clear Street Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Cantor Equity Partners II in the third quarter worth about $119,000. Hunting Hill Global Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Cantor Equity Partners II by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hunting Hill Global Capital LLC now owns 18,105 shares of the company's stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cantor Equity Partners II in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cantor Equity Partners II during the third quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Cantor Equity Partners II in the second quarter worth $278,000.

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Cantor Equity Partners II Stock Down 1.5%

CEPT stock opened at $11.48 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.11 and a 200 day moving average of $11.32. The firm has a market cap of $351.06 million and a PE ratio of -60.42. Cantor Equity Partners II Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.32 and a twelve month high of $13.74.

Cantor Equity Partners II (NASDAQ:CEPT - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.39 million during the quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on CEPT shares. Benchmark assumed coverage on Cantor Equity Partners II in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a "buy" rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Cantor Equity Partners II in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $16.00.

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Cantor Equity Partners II Profile

Cantor Equity Partners II NASDAQ: CEPT is a closed-end management investment company that focuses on providing customized capital solutions to private, middle-market companies in the United States. Listed on the Nasdaq, CEPT seeks to deliver attractive risk-adjusted returns by investing across a spectrum of debt and equity instruments. Its portfolio may include senior secured loans, subordinated and mezzanine debt, preferred equity, and common equity, allowing it to tailor financing structures to meet the specific growth, acquisition or recapitalization needs of its portfolio companies.

As a business development company registered under the Investment Company Act of 1940, CEPT targets U.S.

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