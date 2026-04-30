WoodTrust Financial Corp Sells 10,361 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. $GS

WoodTrust Financial Corp cut its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS - Free Report) by 66.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,128 shares of the investment management company's stock after selling 10,361 shares during the quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp's holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $4,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dagco Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the third quarter worth $26,000. Corundum Trust Company INC bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the third quarter worth $29,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 71.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Up 0.9%

GS traded up $8.37 during trading on Thursday, hitting $913.97. The company had a trading volume of 144,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,335,465. The company has a market capitalization of $269.62 billion, a PE ratio of 16.70, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.32. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a one year low of $545.50 and a one year high of $984.70. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $869.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $865.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 13th. The investment management company reported $17.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $15.92 by $1.63. The business had revenue of $17.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $16.66 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 14.13% and a return on equity of 16.02%. The firm's revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $14.12 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 59.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a $4.50 dividend. This represents a $18.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group's payout ratio is currently 32.89%.

Insider Activity at The Goldman Sachs Group

In related news, insider Alex S. Golten sold 1,116 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $936.18, for a total value of $1,044,776.88. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 2,578 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,413,472.04. The trade was a 30.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Denis P. Coleman sold 11,623 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $941.57, for a total transaction of $10,943,868.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 29,342 shares in the company, valued at $27,627,546.94. This represents a 28.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,001 shares of company stock valued at $30,367,306. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting The Goldman Sachs Group this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on GS shares. Daiwa Securities Group reduced their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $940.00 to $891.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $1,078.00 to $1,021.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Weiss Ratings raised shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $863.00 to $1,066.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $1,100.00 to $1,050.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and thirteen have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $922.71.

View Our Latest Stock Report on The Goldman Sachs Group

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc is a global investment banking and financial services firm headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1869 as a commercial paper business, the company has grown into a diversified financial institution that provides a broad range of services to corporations, financial institutions, governments and individuals. The firm is led by Chief Executive Officer David M. Solomon and operates across major financial centers worldwide.

Goldman Sachs' core businesses include investment banking, global markets, asset and wealth management, and consumer banking.

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